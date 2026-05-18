The truth behind viral video of Michael Jackson ‘alive in Brazil’ has been revealed

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In the last few days, a video has been circulating Twitter, or X, claiming to show Michael Jackson alive and well, having been spotted on a bus in Brazil. The viral video and pictures from it have been shared countless times, and have got millions and millions of views.

Some of the posts claim Michael Jackson is alive in Brazil, and others claim the clip and pictures were taken in Mexico. Everyone is very much running away with the conspiracy theory. The theories have spread not long after the Michael biopic was released in cinemas.

“A passenger who closely resembles Michael Jackson was spotted on a bus in Mexico,” one post said. “When the photo spread on social media, users commented, ‘Is Michael still alive?’.” Another post added: “Michael Jackson is alive, is not dead, he was seen in Brazil.”

Meksika’da bir otobüste Michael Jackson’a çok benzeyen bir yolcu görüntülendi. Fotoğraf sosyal medyada yayılınca, kullanıcılar “Michael hâlâ hayatta mı?” yorumları yaptı. pic.twitter.com/BuEjTsB0hB — tanık (@tanik_tr) May 18, 2026

The videos and pictures in question show a person on a bus, wearing a green polo, listening to music and wearing glasses. They do look a lot like Michael Jackson, with people noting in particular that the person has the same distinctive nose shape that the singer did.

“The man in the green polo shirt was spotted on public transport in Brazil with a striking resemblance to Michael Jackson, who would be 67 years old today,” another post added.

Michael Jackson is alive, is not dead, he was seen in Brazil. pic.twitter.com/1jjPMxrnSx — Florentin Patriota Q (@Florenpatriotaq) May 18, 2026

However, the videos are not real. They are in fact AI. The original video was posted by a user who marked it as an AI created post, and lots of their posts are made with AI.

A further AI-generated content detection tool rated the video 94.2 per cent likely to be AI-generated, just to clear things up even further.

Michael Jackson died on June 25th 2009, when aged 50. Since then, there have been loads of viral conspiracy theories that he might still be alive, but they have never been more than just speculation and rumour. Sorry to debunk yet another one!

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