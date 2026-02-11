The truth behind wild picture of ‘Jeffrey Epstein alive in Israel’ has finally been revealed

2 hours ago

In the last couple of weeks, a picture has been circulating the internet claiming to show Jeffrey Epstein “alive and well in Israel”. Now, we know the truth behind the images.

Jeffrey Epstein died aged 66, in August 2019. He was found in his cell, and at the time it was ruled that he had taken his own life whilst awaiting trial. However, since then there have always been wild theories that Jeffrey Epstein is still alive, and his death was all some sort of elaborate staged cover up.

Then, as the Epstein files have been made public, new images began to circulate. One showed a man with grey hair wearing sunglasses, who looked exactly like Jeffrey Epstein. The man in the photo was surrounded by two others, and people claimed the photo was taken in Isreal, and “proved” Epstein is still alive.

“New images leaked of Jeffrey Epstein in Israel he’s actually f*cking alive…,” one person said. Another added he had been “pictured walking the streets of Tel Aviv.” There were also some wild claims that Epstein’s Fortnite account had been active, and showed him playing from Israel.

But now, the truth has been revealed. A digital analysis has confirmed the photos as AI generated. Which I mean, we probably should have all guessed.

Google Gemini confirmed “most or all of it was edited or generated using Google’s AI tools”. The photos circulating have been cropped, and the original did actually have a Gemini diamond watermark in the bottom corner.

Fortnite also debunked the rumours. The company said someone changed their username to “littlestjeff1” following the name of the account being released.

Hey Official Fortnite here – this was a ruse by a Fortnite player. A few days ago, an existing Fortnite account owner changed their username from something totally unrelated to littlestjeff1, following the revelation of littlestjeff1 as a name on YouTube. These Fortnite trackers… — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) February 6, 2026

The statement said: “Hey Official Fortnite here – this was a ruse by a Fortnite player. A few days ago, an existing Fortnite account owner changed their username from something totally unrelated to littlestjeff1, following the revelation of littlestjeff1 as a name on YouTube.

“These Fortnite trackers only display your current name, not any prior changes to it. We have no record of the subject’s email addresses referenced in the public document existing in the Epic account system. Since the public document releases, people have created Fortnite accounts with similar-looking email addresses and user names.”

