Lancaster University visiting professor mentioned 3,475 times in the Epstein files

A visiting professor at the University of Lancaster was named 3,474 times in the Epstein files.

According to files released by the US Department of Justice, Nicole Junkermann apparently engaged in extensive email communication with the convicted sex offender.

Nicole Junkermann is a German investor and entrepreneur, founder of NJF Holdings investment company. She was appointed by Lancaster University as visiting professor in Practice for Technology, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship in September 2025.

The pair’s communications continued long after Epstein’s first conviction for procuring a child for prostitution in 2008, and continued until the year of his death in 2019.

It is important to note being mentioned in the Epstein files does not imply wrongdoing.

In June 2010, an email sent from Junkermann’s account to Jeffrey Epstein was titled “Will you have a baby with me?” and followed with the question “Where is the best place to do so?”.

In July 2014, the pair discussed taking a trip to Malta. During the conversation, an message from Junkermann’s email address read: “if you come I come :)”, to which Epstein replied “spunds [sounds] like our sex 15 years ago”.

Epstein was instructed to register as a sex offender in New York City in 2011. There continued to be correspondence between Junkerman and Epstein’s accounts after this period. In November 2013, an email addressed from Junkermann to Epstein said: “You make me smile, you are in my heart :)”.

Epstein also asked Junkermann for help with finding employees in January 2014 and offered her work, though there is nothing to suggest that Junkermann accepted this offer. Epstein emailed: “Paris on the 29th, coming to interview for chief of staff. Hope to see you. Don’t you know any girl in their 20s good family, trustworthy, multilingual?.”

Nicole Junkermann married her husband in 2017. Emails addressed to Jeffrey Epstein from the same year read: “I am so happy to see you, Ferdinando says always when I speak about you I have a smile on my face”.

In other correspondence found by the Lancashire Telegraph, Epstein is reminded of multiple gifts Junkermann bought him, including a cashmere bathrobe and jewellery.

Junkermann is still listed as a Professor in Practice in the Lancaster University directory.

When she was appointed, Junkermann said: “I look forward to working with students, faculty and the wider university community to explore how entrepreneurial thinking can turn bold ideas into impact – and to help put Lancaster, Lancashire and the North West firmly on the global innovation map.

A spokesperson for Lancaster University said: “Lancaster University is a values-led institution, committed to acting with responsibility and integrity.

“Nicole Junkermann is not an employee of Lancaster University and our connection with her is currently being reviewed.

“Lancaster University stands in solidarity with all victims of gender-based violence. It is important to note that appearing in the Epstein files does not imply wrongdoing.”

Nicole Junkermann has been contacted for comment.

