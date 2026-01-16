Lancaster University Post Office to close and relocate to ReStore Lancaster

3 hours ago

The closure of the Lancaster University Post Office was first announced on 5th December 2025, with the relocation date planned for 19th January.

Lancaster University recently shared an update, saying that the new opening will be delayed until 2nd February 2026.

The Lancaster University Post Office branch, previously situated beside Costa in Edward Roberts Court, is currently in the process of relocating to a counter inside ReStore Lancaster, the campus’ very own sustainability shop.

ReStore is a collaboration between Lancaster University and St John’s Hospice, selling donated and upcycled items, university merchandise, and cycling equipment, as well as housing the Don’t Ditch It project. ReStore donates a percentage of its profits to St John’s Hospice in order to fund the hospice services provided.

A Lancaster University student told The Tab: “It’s a shame that the Post Office is closing down as it’s always good to have a dedicated space for that kind of thing on campus, but I’m glad that the service will still be available in a new form, and even better if it helps out with ReStore foot traffic.”

Ahead of the reopening date, the university has shared that the postbox outside of the Post Office will remain open and is still being emptied by Royal Mail each day from 4pm. While the Post Office is closed, the university has recommended that students organising drop-offs and collections from DPD and Amazon should take advantage of the postal lockers that are situated around campus.

Students living on campus can still have their deliveries posted to their college porters. For students living in town, there are also four Post Offices in Lancaster city centre:

ReStore is open Monday-Friday 11am-5pm, and the Post Office counter will be open 9:30am-5pm on weekdays.

