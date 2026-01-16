Omg, Lancaster’s The Crafty Scholar has turned into an Irish pub

Scratch Crafties off your bar crawl, Molly O’Malleys is your new stop

Student-favourite bar The Crafty Scholar has come under new ownership and will reopen on Friday 16th January as an Irish pub.

Molly O’Malleys, which already has an establishment in Preston, describes itself on its website as “the heart of Ireland, right here in Lancaster!”.

Crafties was a major stop on every society’s Lancaster bar crawl map and, now, it’s becoming an Irish pub. Molly O’Malleys promises live sports, live music, and being a place “where every night becomes legendary”. Molly’s has a promising timetable, each night of the week having a different vibe.

Wednesdays – Game on!

Molly’s advertises that Wednesdays will be student nights. It describe it as the “ultimate mid-week blowout” with student drink deals, a live DJ, and free entry from 5pm until 4am. We imagine that it’ll get pretty busy, especially in its opening few weeks, so make sure your society gets there asap!

Thursdays – Pot luck pub quiz

If you, like us, love a pub quiz, Molly O’Malleys seems like it’s going to be the place to go in Lancaster on Thursday evenings. The quiz begins at 8pm each week, where “the luck of the Irish meets chaos, craic, and competition”.

The quiz will be held on smartphones, so make sure you have plenty of charge before coming out! It also promotes that it will involve stage games and giveaways. Umm, get me there right away.

Fridays – Friday night Molly’s

On Friday nights, Molly O’Malleys has a stellar lineup. It’ll be hosting bands for live music between 7-9pm then, at 9pm, “Paddyoke” begins! Karaoke will run for another two hours until their resident DJ arrives at 11pm to bring dance floor anthems and major singalongs.

Saturdays – Molly’s live

Each weekend, Molly’s will showcase live performances from singers, duos, and DJs. On Saturdays, between 2pm-11pm, it’ll be putting on Irish, party, and cabaret acts. From 11pm-4am, it’s promising “Lancaster’s biggest party club” with DJs and a different theme each week.

We’re ready for a Molly’s Saturday because, as it very proudly tell us: “you don’t go out on Saturdays… you go to Molly’s”.

The new opening times are:

Monday: 5pm-close (varied)

Tuesday: 5pm-close (varied)

Wednesday: 5pm-4am

Thursday: 5pm-close (varied)

Friday: 3pm-4am

Saturday: 12pm-4am

Sunday: 12pm-4am

You can find Molly O’Malleys Lancaster at 33-37 Church Street, Lancaster, LA1 1LP.

Featured image via Instagram @mollyomalleyslancaster