The Tab

Omg, Lancaster’s The Crafty Scholar has turned into an Irish pub

Scratch Crafties off your bar crawl, Molly O’Malleys is your new stop

Erin Malik | News

Student-favourite bar The Crafty Scholar has come under new ownership and will reopen on Friday 16th January as an Irish pub.

Molly O’Malleys, which already has an establishment in Preston, describes itself on its website as “the heart of Ireland, right here in Lancaster!”.

Crafties was a major stop on every society’s Lancaster bar crawl map and, now, it’s becoming an Irish pub. Molly O’Malleys promises live sports, live music, and being a place “where every night becomes legendary”. Molly’s has a promising timetable, each night of the week having a different vibe.

Wednesdays – Game on!

Molly’s advertises that Wednesdays will be student nights. It describe it as the “ultimate mid-week blowout” with student drink deals, a live DJ, and free entry from 5pm until 4am. We imagine that it’ll get pretty busy, especially in its opening few weeks, so make sure your society gets there asap!

Thursdays – Pot luck pub quiz

If you, like us, love a pub quiz, Molly O’Malleys seems like it’s going to be the place to go in Lancaster on Thursday evenings. The quiz begins at 8pm each week, where “the luck of the Irish meets chaos, craic, and competition”.

The quiz will be held on smartphones, so make sure you have plenty of charge before coming out! It also promotes that it will involve stage games and giveaways. Umm, get me there right away.

Fridays – Friday night Molly’s

Most Read

Cynthia Ariabna

Oh no, there’s been a tragic update in Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s relationship

the traitors jade and cardigan

I’m gagging at how much the PhD student Jade’s vibey cardigan on The Traitors cost

Finally, OnlyFans father and son speak out and share the gritty logistics of their joint venture

On Friday nights, Molly O’Malleys has a stellar lineup. It’ll be hosting bands for live music between 7-9pm then, at 9pm, “Paddyoke” begins! Karaoke will run for another two hours until their resident DJ arrives at 11pm to bring dance floor anthems and major singalongs.

Saturdays – Molly’s live

Each weekend, Molly’s will showcase live performances from singers, duos, and DJs. On Saturdays, between 2pm-11pm, it’ll be putting on Irish, party, and cabaret acts. From 11pm-4am, it’s promising “Lancaster’s biggest party club” with DJs and a different theme each week. 

We’re ready for a Molly’s Saturday because, as it very proudly tell us: “you don’t go out on Saturdays… you go to Molly’s”. 

The new opening times are:

Monday: 5pm-close (varied)

Tuesday: 5pm-close (varied)

Wednesday: 5pm-4am

Thursday: 5pm-close (varied)

Friday: 3pm-4am

Saturday: 12pm-4am

Sunday: 12pm-4am

You can find Molly O’Malleys Lancaster at 33-37 Church Street, Lancaster, LA1 1LP.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Lancaster Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Featured image via Instagram @mollyomalleyslancaster

Erin Malik | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Russell Crowe had badass seven-word response as someone predicted Oscar nomination for Nuremberg

The New Zealand icon might be onto something

LeoVegas

Read Next

Calling all future writers: The Lancaster Tab wants you to join

Ranking the seven worst queues on Lancaster University’s campus

Your Lancaster-related New Year’s resolutions are here!

Latest

A full messy recap of what went down between Millie and Liam, as she goes on All Stars

Ellissa Bain

She keeps saying how ‘single’ she is

Universities warn new guidance will be a ‘safeguarding issue’ for trans scholars

Elizabeth Chapman

‘People are going to get hurt’

London universities join growing list of institutions pushed into financial deficit

Lynn Tan

45 per cent of UK universities reported deficits in 2025-2026

Pamela Anderson wants Seth Rogen to apologise to her for this one heartbreaking reason

Hebe Hancock

She felt ‘yucky’ seeing him at the Golden Globes

traitors jade cardigan

Jade served us another cardigan on The Traitors, and this one might not bankrupt you

Claudia Cox

The price tag is an improvement on the £420 rainbow cardigan

What Love Island’s Tanya says about Shaq’s lap dance, after that confusing All Stars convo

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘If I get embarrassed, I’m out’

Nintendo Switch 2 Animal Crossing update

People are panicking over the Animal Crossing Switch 2 update – so here’s how to actually get it

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s not showing for everyone

Omg, the Salford students who took the Harry Styles poster have hung it in their flat

Isobelle McGrail

Do ‘We Belong Together’ or in a Manchester student flat?

Zombie

Half zombie, half horse! Is Alpha wearing a prosthetic in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple?

Kieran Galpin

They covered him up more in the new film; an actual crime

The pay the Love Island All Stars cast get has DOUBLED this year – here’s the huge figure

Hayley Soen

Finalists are set to absolutely rake it in

A full messy recap of what went down between Millie and Liam, as she goes on All Stars

Ellissa Bain

She keeps saying how ‘single’ she is

Universities warn new guidance will be a ‘safeguarding issue’ for trans scholars

Elizabeth Chapman

‘People are going to get hurt’

London universities join growing list of institutions pushed into financial deficit

Lynn Tan

45 per cent of UK universities reported deficits in 2025-2026

Pamela Anderson wants Seth Rogen to apologise to her for this one heartbreaking reason

Hebe Hancock

She felt ‘yucky’ seeing him at the Golden Globes

traitors jade cardigan

Jade served us another cardigan on The Traitors, and this one might not bankrupt you

Claudia Cox

The price tag is an improvement on the £420 rainbow cardigan

What Love Island’s Tanya says about Shaq’s lap dance, after that confusing All Stars convo

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘If I get embarrassed, I’m out’

Nintendo Switch 2 Animal Crossing update

People are panicking over the Animal Crossing Switch 2 update – so here’s how to actually get it

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s not showing for everyone

Omg, the Salford students who took the Harry Styles poster have hung it in their flat

Isobelle McGrail

Do ‘We Belong Together’ or in a Manchester student flat?

Zombie

Half zombie, half horse! Is Alpha wearing a prosthetic in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple?

Kieran Galpin

They covered him up more in the new film; an actual crime

The pay the Love Island All Stars cast get has DOUBLED this year – here’s the huge figure

Hayley Soen

Finalists are set to absolutely rake it in