These 24 Bridgerton season four memes are so scandalous even the Queen would approve

Bridgerton season four is officially over, but these memes will keep you going. The eight episodes followed the “spare” Bridgerton brother, Benedict, as he fell in love with a woman he met at a masquerade ball, who turned out to be a maid called Sophie. It took him way too long to work out that it was actually her, and they eventually came up with a clever plan to live happily ever after in Mayfair. It was one hell of a season, so let’s recap on all the best moments with these brilliant Bridgerton season four memes.

1. Never getting over when Benedict asked Sophie to be his mistress

Me when Benedict Bridgerton asked Sophie to be his mistress 🤣#BridgertonS4 pic.twitter.com/yCNI9Do7Y2 — Brinnn 💕 (@blueskyandbooks) January 30, 2026

2. Sophie Baek is a true ICON

Sophie the ward.

Sophie the illegitimate child.

Sophie the maid.

Sophie Bridgerton. pic.twitter.com/pEtIAT3QuK — Sophie Baek Archive (@archive_sophie) February 27, 2026

3. We were all screaming at the screen at Benedict’s stupidity

Me when Benedict kissed Sophie a second time and still had no clue… pic.twitter.com/voddZiWm6P — REDACTED (@Fckyorchcknstrp) February 1, 2026

4. Obsessed with him

High key the best character in season four #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/ozAaZE0NGd — The Holy Church of Netflix (@netflixchurch) February 1, 2026

5. That conversation between Benedict and his mum was spicy

Ben when he tells violet he loves the maid , wants to marry her ,knows about her tea with marcus AND he's bi all in one conversation pic.twitter.com/vkT3mLBKlO — 🫧 (@bakudahoe) February 15, 2026

6. Queen Charlotte was a whole vibe in season four, as she always is

queen charlotte addressing the ton after she finds out about franchaela pic.twitter.com/SVEcXKCoIH — yurning for franchaela (@freaksesca) March 1, 2026

7. Francesca carried this season and it’s not even her season

when the Bridgertons think the family has had enough scandalous marriages and already peaked with one bride being Lady Whistledown and another a maid and then THE ONE WHO SEEMS THE MOST DRAMA FREE OF THE SIBLINGS falls in love with A WOMAN pic.twitter.com/V53uMAdzRO — Grace☽ (@_gracieling) March 2, 2026

8. When the bath scene first came on your TV

That bath tub scene…I was literally watching it like this 😭 #BridgertonS4 pic.twitter.com/FHfM3y6Ikq — 🤌🏼 (@asinedtalks) March 1, 2026

9. And then you realised it was actually so over-hyped

everyone hyped the bath scene in bridgerton way too much pic.twitter.com/0MgD8WBNHz — andy⁷ (@longlivelec) March 1, 2026

10. Oh, he’s back!

welcome home prince anthony bridgerton pic.twitter.com/scYRRYFCia — jules (@Iovrofmine) February 20, 2026

11. I bet Kate and Anthony didn’t know what had hit them

Kate and Anthony Bridgerton in part 2 when they come back to see the ledgers in disarray and full of doodles, Eloise refusing to marry, Benedict taking up a mistress, Violet watering her gardens, and Francesca who is questioning her sexuality pic.twitter.com/VJOgNCTuRD — Pall ✨️ (@themediumplace) January 31, 2026

12. It’s giving… a Violet spin-off?

all the talk of young violet, violet and edmund and violet and marcus this season, all i’m hearing is that the violet spin off is happening #bridgerton pic.twitter.com/F6FPXJIiP2 — char🦋 (@lorelaiswelton) February 27, 2026

13. I said what I said

So Marcus and Violet broke up, Michaela left, no more Penelope as lady whistledown, a new lady whistledown, and we only got two kanthony scenes??? #BridgertonS4 #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/S9rwqjl2h5 — juicy (@lucychensbae) February 26, 2026

14. This man was DUMB

The moment when Benedict figures it out that Sophie is in fact the lady from the ball gave me absolute chills, FINALLY!!! #benophie #Bridgerton #BridgertonS4 pic.twitter.com/J3sKgrLblt — 𝐀𝐍𝐆𝐄𝐋 🌺 /// Jamy truther (@Anjelia33) February 26, 2026

15. FINALLY!

Me when Benedict finds out that Sophie is the lady in silver pic.twitter.com/BENUkYjnVn — Gaby🍁 (@gabyfunslover) February 4, 2026

16. Genuinely almost missed that post-credits scene

finished bridgerton season 4 so glad I got my wedding scene the crashout I was holding back when I seen the credits rolling in I skipped it making myself believe the rumors of the epilogue wedding seen anthony’s face and rejoiced coz no way they were pulling the no wedding again pic.twitter.com/iTDyYPl3zV — ⭐️ (@polinluuv) February 28, 2026

17. Benedict really be in his love era

Sophie – "when do you stop to think about me ?" Benedict ~ pic.twitter.com/E1VDso9Oej — 𝐥𝐮𝐤𝐞𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧 𝐞𝐫𝐚 ᡣ𐭩 (@cheesecatrina) February 14, 2026

18. Literally how cute

Me When Benedict washes Sophie’s hair in the bath tub to relax her after the horrific day she had: pic.twitter.com/6IlwncpHpt — 𝒩• 🖤 (@Ohmydrama1) February 3, 2026

19. Sorry Hyacinth girlie

Sorry Hyacinth…you gotta find another maid to unlace your stays because Sophie is currently undressing a different Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/2P2vnyT4F5 — 𝒃𝒆𝒍𝒍𝒆 (@sophiebaek_) February 13, 2026

20. A turn I really didn’t expect

Not Violet asking Marcus for a situationship🙂‍↔️🙂‍↔️😂😂#BridgertonS4 pic.twitter.com/mUmHMEyHeN — Maama Kampala (@MaamaKampala21) February 28, 2026

21. It’s actually the first happy wedding

Benophie having the first happy wedding in Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/Xk3hBRbf5t — angelina| Bridgerton S4 spoilers (@lcvalinaa) February 24, 2026

22. Can you imagine the scenes

These two queens should’ve met pic.twitter.com/opTfeBvZ4q — 𝘵𝘢𝘯 is in her benophie era 𓏲ּ𝄢 (@paperbackjoees) March 3, 2026

23. Everything is right in the world

Anthony Bridgerton in his beard era. pic.twitter.com/kirvQKCKco — Netflix (@netflix) March 1, 2026

24. When you have to wait until 2028 for the next season

waited 2 years for bridgerton just to binge both parts on the release days and now i have to wait 2 years again pic.twitter.com/kKSY59hh9Y — jess 🪞✨ (@bellysinfinite) February 27, 2026

Featured image by: Netflix