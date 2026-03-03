These 24 Bridgerton season four memes are so scandalous even the Queen would approve
I’m sat!
Bridgerton season four is officially over, but these memes will keep you going. The eight episodes followed the “spare” Bridgerton brother, Benedict, as he fell in love with a woman he met at a masquerade ball, who turned out to be a maid called Sophie. It took him way too long to work out that it was actually her, and they eventually came up with a clever plan to live happily ever after in Mayfair. It was one hell of a season, so let’s recap on all the best moments with these brilliant Bridgerton season four memes.
1. Never getting over when Benedict asked Sophie to be his mistress
Me when Benedict Bridgerton asked Sophie to be his mistress 🤣#BridgertonS4 pic.twitter.com/yCNI9Do7Y2
— Brinnn 💕 (@blueskyandbooks) January 30, 2026
2. Sophie Baek is a true ICON
Sophie the ward.
Sophie the illegitimate child.
Sophie the maid.
Sophie Bridgerton. pic.twitter.com/pEtIAT3QuK
— Sophie Baek Archive (@archive_sophie) February 27, 2026
3. We were all screaming at the screen at Benedict’s stupidity
Me when Benedict kissed Sophie a second time and still had no clue… pic.twitter.com/voddZiWm6P
— REDACTED (@Fckyorchcknstrp) February 1, 2026
4. Obsessed with him
High key the best character in season four #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/ozAaZE0NGd
— The Holy Church of Netflix (@netflixchurch) February 1, 2026
5. That conversation between Benedict and his mum was spicy
Ben when he tells violet he loves the maid , wants to marry her ,knows about her tea with marcus AND he's bi all in one conversation pic.twitter.com/vkT3mLBKlO
— 🫧 (@bakudahoe) February 15, 2026
6. Queen Charlotte was a whole vibe in season four, as she always is
queen charlotte addressing the ton after she finds out about franchaela pic.twitter.com/SVEcXKCoIH
— yurning for franchaela (@freaksesca) March 1, 2026
7. Francesca carried this season and it’s not even her season
when the Bridgertons think the family has had enough scandalous marriages and already peaked with one bride being Lady Whistledown and another a maid and then THE ONE WHO SEEMS THE MOST DRAMA FREE OF THE SIBLINGS falls in love with A WOMAN
— Grace☽ (@_gracieling) March 2, 2026
8. When the bath scene first came on your TV
That bath tub scene…I was literally watching it like this 😭 #BridgertonS4 pic.twitter.com/FHfM3y6Ikq
— 🤌🏼 (@asinedtalks) March 1, 2026
9. And then you realised it was actually so over-hyped
everyone hyped the bath scene in bridgerton way too much pic.twitter.com/0MgD8WBNHz
— andy⁷ (@longlivelec) March 1, 2026
10. Oh, he’s back!
welcome home prince anthony bridgerton pic.twitter.com/scYRRYFCia
— jules (@Iovrofmine) February 20, 2026
11. I bet Kate and Anthony didn’t know what had hit them
Kate and Anthony Bridgerton in part 2 when they come back to see the ledgers in disarray and full of doodles, Eloise refusing to marry, Benedict taking up a mistress, Violet watering her gardens, and Francesca who is questioning her sexuality pic.twitter.com/VJOgNCTuRD
— Pall ✨️ (@themediumplace) January 31, 2026
12. It’s giving… a Violet spin-off?
all the talk of young violet, violet and edmund and violet and marcus this season, all i’m hearing is that the violet spin off is happening #bridgerton pic.twitter.com/F6FPXJIiP2
— char🦋 (@lorelaiswelton) February 27, 2026
13. I said what I said
So Marcus and Violet broke up, Michaela left, no more Penelope as lady whistledown, a new lady whistledown, and we only got two kanthony scenes??? #BridgertonS4 #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/S9rwqjl2h5
— juicy (@lucychensbae) February 26, 2026
14. This man was DUMB
The moment when Benedict figures it out that Sophie is in fact the lady from the ball gave me absolute chills, FINALLY!!! #benophie #Bridgerton #BridgertonS4 pic.twitter.com/J3sKgrLblt
— 𝐀𝐍𝐆𝐄𝐋 🌺 /// Jamy truther (@Anjelia33) February 26, 2026
15. FINALLY!
Me when Benedict finds out that Sophie is the lady in silver pic.twitter.com/BENUkYjnVn
— Gaby🍁 (@gabyfunslover) February 4, 2026
16. Genuinely almost missed that post-credits scene
finished bridgerton season 4 so glad I got my wedding scene the crashout I was holding back when I seen the credits rolling in I skipped it making myself believe the rumors of the epilogue wedding seen anthony’s face and rejoiced coz no way they were pulling the no wedding again pic.twitter.com/iTDyYPl3zV
— ⭐️ (@polinluuv) February 28, 2026
17. Benedict really be in his love era
Sophie – "when do you stop to think about me ?"
Benedict ~ pic.twitter.com/E1VDso9Oej
— 𝐥𝐮𝐤𝐞𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧 𝐞𝐫𝐚 ᡣ𐭩 (@cheesecatrina) February 14, 2026
18. Literally how cute
Me When Benedict washes Sophie’s hair in the bath tub to relax her after the horrific day she had: pic.twitter.com/6IlwncpHpt
— 𝒩• 🖤 (@Ohmydrama1) February 3, 2026
19. Sorry Hyacinth girlie
Sorry Hyacinth…you gotta find another maid to unlace your stays because Sophie is currently undressing a different Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/2P2vnyT4F5
— 𝒃𝒆𝒍𝒍𝒆 (@sophiebaek_) February 13, 2026
20. A turn I really didn’t expect
Not Violet asking Marcus for a situationship🙂↔️🙂↔️😂😂#BridgertonS4 pic.twitter.com/mUmHMEyHeN
— Maama Kampala (@MaamaKampala21) February 28, 2026
21. It’s actually the first happy wedding
Benophie having the first happy wedding in Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/Xk3hBRbf5t
— angelina| Bridgerton S4 spoilers (@lcvalinaa) February 24, 2026
22. Can you imagine the scenes
These two queens should’ve met pic.twitter.com/opTfeBvZ4q
— 𝘵𝘢𝘯 is in her benophie era 𓏲ּ𝄢 (@paperbackjoees) March 3, 2026
23. Everything is right in the world
Anthony Bridgerton in his beard era. pic.twitter.com/kirvQKCKco
— Netflix (@netflix) March 1, 2026
24. When you have to wait until 2028 for the next season
waited 2 years for bridgerton just to binge both parts on the release days and now i have to wait 2 years again pic.twitter.com/kKSY59hh9Y
— jess 🪞✨ (@bellysinfinite) February 27, 2026
