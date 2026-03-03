The Tab

These 24 Bridgerton season four memes are so scandalous even the Queen would approve

I’m sat!

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Bridgerton season four is officially over, but these memes will keep you going. The eight episodes followed the “spare” Bridgerton brother, Benedict, as he fell in love with a woman he met at a masquerade ball, who turned out to be a maid called Sophie. It took him way too long to work out that it was actually her, and they eventually came up with a clever plan to live happily ever after in Mayfair. It was one hell of a season, so let’s recap on all the best moments with these brilliant Bridgerton season four memes.

1. Never getting over when Benedict asked Sophie to be his mistress

2. Sophie Baek is a true ICON

3. We were all screaming at the screen at Benedict’s stupidity

4. Obsessed with him

5. That conversation between Benedict and his mum was spicy

6. Queen Charlotte was a whole vibe in season four, as she always is

7. Francesca carried this season and it’s not even her season

8. When the bath scene first came on your TV

9. And then you realised it was actually so over-hyped

10. Oh, he’s back!

11. I bet Kate and Anthony didn’t know what had hit them

12. It’s giving… a Violet spin-off?

 

13. I said what I said

14. This man was DUMB

15. FINALLY!

16. Genuinely almost missed that post-credits scene

17. Benedict really be in his love era

18. Literally how cute

19. Sorry Hyacinth girlie

20. A turn I really didn’t expect

21. It’s actually the first happy wedding

22. Can you imagine the scenes

23. Everything is right in the world

24. When you have to wait until 2028 for the next season

