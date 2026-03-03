Love Is Blind’s Jess shares big change in how Chris talks to her and Bri in unaired scenes

5 hours ago

Ahead of the much-awaited reunion, Jess from Love Is Blind season 10 has given us some more juicy details on what Chris was really like behind the scenes, and how he completely switched up when he talked to Bri.

Jess and Chris got engaged this season of Love Is Blind, but things were quickly cut off after the 33-year-old made those really uncomfortable comments about only dating women who did pilates during a conversation with Jessica. The infectious disease specialist savagely dumped him on the spot, thankfully.

In an interview on the Love To See It podcast, Jess revealed some more info on what Chris was really like behind the scenes, and the unaired conversations that made her choose him.

“As you know, there are so many hours of pod time, and we only get to see a teeny bit of it. You can ask any man or woman on that show, I think they were so sick of hearing me talk about politics,” the 39-year-old explained. “I would not be sleeping next to somebody who didn’t feel the same way that I did on these issues.”

“People lie. I want to give people the benefit of the doubt. I want to believe people are good, “SO I had to go off the information that I had.”

Jess revealed her reaction to seeing how Chris talked to Bri at the mixer after their breakup, which she didn’t know had happened in such an explicit, brutal way.

“I was shocked,” she continued. “I think Chris is a salesman; he knows who he’s talking to, and he caters to his audience. I feel fortunate that that was so clear when you look at the dichotomy in these conversations because it made me give myself a bit more grace.”

Jess added: “He really presented himself as something very different to me than he did to her, and it just seems like he told the truth with her.”

According to Jess, Chris was a completely different man when they were alone, but she was able to suss out some of his more questionable “beliefs” and stay clear after he created an Instagram account.

“I think that that partially became more clear as he got Instagram and started doing the things he was doing. I got an inkling pretty quickly, but to the degree that was pretty crazy to me,” she said.

Now I’m so excited for the reunion!

