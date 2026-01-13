Calling all future writers: The Lancaster Tab wants you to join

5 hours ago

It’s official: The Lancaster Tab is looking for new writers, and we want you to become a new writer.

It’s that time when we are all starting fresh in the new year and looking for something to do in our spare time, you could join a gym, you could start actually cooking, or you could join The Lancaster Tab.

The Lancaster Tab offers a wide range of opportunities to accompany your studies, not only does it look really good on your CV, joining The Lancaster Tab opens up internships, trips, and a loving community ready to welcome you.

We aren’t just like any society on campus, we are pretty flexible and you can choose to write as much or as little as you want. Have a bunch of deadlines in a single month and worried about balancing The Tab and university? Not a problem! The Lancaster Tab is a club made to fit around you, your schedule and your interests.

What on earth is The Lancaster Tab?

It’s okay if you have never heard of us, The Lancaster Tab is a student-journalism group based in Lancaster, we are usually the first publication to cover the hard-hitting news on campus and in town, such as the strikes and student politics.

But we are far from just news. We also produce fun-filled features based around what the latest iconic moment in pop culture and link it back to our lovely Lancaster streets as well as light-hearted guides and quizzes. In other words, you can write about what matters to you.

You don’t need to have any experience in journalism at all. By the time you have attended your first few sessions, you will be a whizz at Canva and WordPress, a valuable skill to have in your job application arsenal.

The Lancaster Tab is a publication for Lancaster students by Lancaster students, so joining is a great opportunity to meet people outside of your course. Our weekly meetings (Harpley Lounge on Tuesdays at 6pm) has a chill vibe and, more importantly, biscuits for your selection.

We also hold regular socials of both the party and more chill variety, with our most favourite ones being pumpkin painting and a Tab-Top-Town-Crawl (you try saying that ten times).

Where would my articles be going?

When you upload an article, it gets posted on our website, which is what you are reading this on. This is a great way to build a portfolio for future careers and internship applications.

However, the articles also get uploaded onto Instagram (where we are the most-followed Lancaster campus-based news source), TikTok, and Facebook – so it’s safe to say your article will be seen by a lot of people.

Outside of the local area, The Lancaster Tab is a part of a national network of student newspapers, called – you guessed it – The Tab (or HQ, as we writers like to call them). The Tab has over 30 different universities, meaning your article does have the potential to become a regional or even national hit.

Furthermore, The Lancaster Tab has a team of student editors who are more than willing to help with any questions on the style guide, WordPress or Canva and will ensure your articles are looking the best they can be!

Each team has a professional journalist at HQ assigned to them to help with any legal or tone queries, ensuring that hard-hitting topics are handled with the upmost care and professionalism.

So, how about joining The Lancaster Tab?

The Lancaster Tab provides a fun and low pressure environment for you to flex your creative muscles in whichever way you would like. Whether you want to build up a professional portfolio, looking to channel your inner Nancy Wheeler or Clark Kent journalistic vibes, or are just trying to find something new to try out and meet new people, The Lancaster Tab is definitely the place for you.

Our open meeting is taking place 6pm on Tuesday 20th January in The Harpley Lounge, Pendle Brew – but if you are reading sometime in the future, you don’t have to wait for our next open meeting, just come on down to Harpley Lounge on Tuesdays at 6pm and you’ll find us!

If you are unsure about making it to our meetings for whatever reason, our Instagram DMs are always open to any and all questions you have about The Lancaster Tab, so please do not hesitate to reach out.

Looking to join and want to get involved? You can sign up here.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Lancaster Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.