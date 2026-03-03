Uh oh! The first Love Island All Stars 2026 couple have already called time on their relationship

5 hours ago

It might have only been a matter of days, but already the first Love Island All Stars 2026 couple have officially split. It’s clearly rough out there.

So far, there have been rumours of “couples” going their separate ways, but it’s been the likes of Curtis and Kyra, who didn’t really have a relationship to end. But, now there’s actually one worth noting.

Jessy Potts and Tommy Bradley left the villa together, and said they would give their relationship a go in the outside world. They did some joint interviews to keep up appearances, and Jessy continued to defend herself and say she was actually interested in Tommy, which many people doubted.

But now, just a week after the final, The Sun is reporting Jessy and Tommy are all over. They haven’t managed to get anything romantic going in the real world, so have called time.

A source told the publication: “Jessy and Tommy were only ever in the early stages of their romance but once they left the villa, they knew it was just a friendship. They realised that a romantic connection was never going to work and have decided to nip it in the bud.

“They weren’t really communicating much after the villa and struggled to navigate their early connection after leaving the show. They have agreed to stay friends and there are no hard feelings.” The couple have not yet commented themselves.

Maybe the news shouldn’t be all that much of a shock to us. Fellow Islander Helena Ford called their coupling all “fake” when she as dumped, and said Jessy had been using Tommy for “airtime”. I bet she’s sat at home right now saying I told you so.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.