Uh oh! The first Love Island All Stars 2026 couple have already called time on their relationship

Guys… it’s been a week

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

It might have only been a matter of days, but already the first Love Island All Stars 2026 couple have officially split. It’s clearly rough out there.

So far, there have been rumours of “couples” going their separate ways, but it’s been the likes of Curtis and Kyra, who didn’t really have a relationship to end. But, now there’s actually one worth noting.

Jessy Potts and Tommy Bradley left the villa together, and said they would give their relationship a go in the outside world. They did some joint interviews to keep up appearances, and Jessy continued to defend herself and say she was actually interested in Tommy, which many people doubted.

But now, just a week after the final, The Sun is reporting Jessy and Tommy are all over. They haven’t managed to get anything romantic going in the real world, so have called time.

Love Island All Stars 2026

via ITV

A source told the publication: “Jessy and Tommy were only ever in the early stages of their romance but once they left the villa, they knew it was just a friendship. They realised that a romantic connection was never going to work and have decided to nip it in the bud.

“They weren’t really communicating much after the villa and struggled to navigate their early connection after leaving the show. They have agreed to stay friends and there are no hard feelings.” The couple have not yet commented themselves.

Maybe the news shouldn’t be all that much of a shock to us. Fellow Islander Helena Ford called their coupling all “fake” when she as dumped, and said Jessy had been using Tommy for “airtime”. I bet she’s sat at home right now saying I told you so.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Eight things to look forward to at Exeter Uni in term three

Nicola Cirican

All the ways you can enjoy the sun next term

bridgerton season four araminta and sophie arguing about their crimes

Which crimes does Araminta arrest Sophie for? Bridgerton’s legal drama, properly explained

Claudia Cox

Omg, Sophie should have been executed

lady araminta penwood bridgerton season four

What happens to Araminta after Bridgerton season four ends? More family drama is confirmed

Claudia Cox

A Bridgerton sibling poisons her?!

Bridgerton Benedict Sophie secret book scene

Bridgerton skipped a key emotional moment from the book when Benedict discovers Sophie’s secret

Suchismita Ghosh

It actually makes more sense

Love Is Blind's Jess shares big change in how Chris talks to her and Bri in unaired scenes

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

'Chris is a salesman'

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘Chris is a salesman’

Man arrested on suspicion of raping a woman on Huddersfield University campus

Toby Almond

The woman reported being attacked by a man who had offered to help her get home from a night out

These 24 Bridgerton season four memes are so scandalous even the Queen would approve

Ellissa Bain

I'm sat!

Ellissa Bain

I’m sat!

Wait, could Sophie have just lied all along in Bridgerton? The nobility drama explained

Hebe Hancock

Was she really their cousin?!

Bonnie Blue drops an intimate pregnancy update after sleeping with doctor who did her ultrasound

Kieran Galpin

I can't with the video evidence

Kieran Galpin

I can’t with the video evidence

