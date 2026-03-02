The Tab
Love Island, The Brits 2026

This Love Island winner ‘left Brits after party in tears’ after a ‘confrontation’ at the event

Security stepped in

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

A Love Island winner apparently left the Brits in tears this weekend, after an altercation during a party following the event. Amber Gill is said to have attended the swanky Warner Music after party, before telling friends she wanted to go home.

According to The Sun, Amber was in the main room at the party, when she was overheard telling friends she “wanted to go home” following an altercation. She is said to have been visibly upset, and left in tears in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Amber “made a beeline” for the exit, and was consoled by two friends in the foyer. She was seen “wiping tears away from her face” as she tried to explain to friends what had happened. Fellow Love Island winner Cach Mercer is said to have seen what was going on, and stepped in to see if Amber was ok.

It’s not entirely clear what the “altercation” was about, but Amber’s reps have said there was a “miscommunication” between Amber and a friend. A source said it “kicked off” and a member of security asked Amber and her friends to move on from the room.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by AMBER ROSE (@amberrosegill)

An onlooker told The Sun: “Amber arrived at the Warner party on top of the world but quickly things went south. Around 12.15am she left the main room and went into the foyer where she was calmed down by her friends for about ten minutes.

“She was really upset and kept having to wipe away tears from her face. It looked like it was going to be just a blip but it wasn’t long until it was all kicking off again. By this time Love Island winner Cach Mercer stepped in trying to see if he could make the situation any better but it didn’t do much good.

“Amber was making it clear she was upset and wanted to leave. She loudly told her group: ‘I don’t mind what you guys do but I am going home… now’.”

It looks as though Amber returned to the event later on, as it’s been reported she was spotted again at the bar at around 2am. When Amber’s reps were first approached, they denied anything had happened. However, when her management was informed there was footage from the event, the statement changed.

Her reps then said: “Amber and her friend were having fun at the party and had a small miscommunication; it was settled within minutes.”

More on: Celebrity Love Island Music The Brit Awards

More on: Celebrity Love Island Music The Brit Awards
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Latest
Connor

Connor’s WILD post-Heated Rivalry life, as he dazzles in an array of insanely priced bling

Kieran Galpin

Not bad for a guy who was waiting tables this time last year

University of Greater Manchester reduces PhD fees following backlash from students

Jessica Owen

One student said they were ‘extremely worried’ about the added financial responsibilities the original increase would bring

Here’s what’s *really* going on between Francesca and Michaela in Bridgerton season four

Ellissa Bain

The actresses have explained everything

Spotting sicknesses and saving lives: Durham’s new AI tools for hospitals

Seamus Barker

Life-saving technology from Durham University’s Computer Science department

Actor who plays John in Bridgerton addresses his character’s death and what actually happened

Hayley Soen

He wanted the death to be very different

Ya like Jazz? Broomhill’s coolest study spot was anything but background noise

Angelica Mae Ubando

And yes, the rogue Bee movie quote was mentioned for a reason

Castel Franck/ABACA/Shutterstock

A drag queen took credit for Jim Carrey’s shocking transformation, but now we know the truth

Kieran Galpin

Alexis Stone claimed she was wearing a latex mask and fake teeth

Expert reveals what abandoned monkey Punch is really feeling, and I’m actually heartbroken

Hebe Hancock

Can I take him home?!

Meet Keeley Hodgkinson, the Manchester Olympian who broke a world record

Alisa Pasha

While you’re running late for lectures, she’s running into history

bridgerton season four marcus and violet

Bridgerton’s Ruth Gemmell breaks down Violet and Marcus’s surprising ending in season four

Claudia Cox

I get why she changed her mind now

