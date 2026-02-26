The most popular winners of Love Island All Stars, based on how many votes they got in the final

3 hours ago

The day after a Love Island final crows winners, ITV will publish the breakdown of the votes, and the same has been done for every series of All Stars so far. It’s more often than not a close call between the couple who wins, and the couple who comes second.

Even in the main show, there have only been a couple of landslide victories. The biggest landslide ever was Jack and Dani, who got nearly 80 per cent of all votes cast, and up next is Ekin-Su and Davide, with just under 64 per cent.

Over the three seasons of Love Island All Stars, the votes have been much closer. So, here’s a ranking of those stats, and therefore who the most popular couple who have won so far is.

3. Gabby and Casey (series two) – 33.37 per cent

In 2025, the vote was close. Fourth and fifth place hardly got any votes, but at the top it was a tight call. Gabby and Casey won with 33.37 per cent of the vote, but Grace and Luca were hot on their heels with 30.38 per cent.

2. Molly and Tom (series one) – 35 per cent

In series one, Molly and Tom won. They’re still together and engaged now, so really have stood the test of time. Molly and Tom received 35 per cent of votes cast in the final. They very narrowly beat second place, with was Molly’s ex Callum and Jess, who got 33 per cent.

1. Samie and Ciaran (series three) – 35.22 per cent

Samie and Ciaran won Love Island All Stars 2026 with 35.22 per cent of the votes. Officially, they’re the most popular winners so far. They were followed by Millie and Zac, but Samie and Ciaran won pretty comfortably. Millie and Zac got 23.38 per cent.

