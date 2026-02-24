They’re here: The Love Island All Stars 2026 voting stats show just how close the final was

1 hour ago

It’s time. The Love Island All Stars 2026 voting stats have been revealed. Last night, we saw Samie Elishi and Ciaran Davies crowned winners of the third series, after beating runners-up Millie Court and Zac Woodworth. Now, we can see just how close it was.

On the night, it really felt like anyone could have taken the crown. For a long time, people thought Millie and Zac would, and the biggest gasp in the villa was let out when Lucinda and Sean were announced in fourth. The public vote took place over two nights, and it was a comfortable win, but not a landslide victory in any way.

After the longest Love Island All Stars in the show’s history, here’s just how much of the votes the winners got.

The Love Island All Stars 2026 voting stats breakdown in full:

Samie and Ciaran won the show with around a third of the public vote. They were followed by Millie and Zac, but Samie and Ciaran won pretty comfortably. In third was Leanne and Scott, with Lucinda and Sean in fourth and Whitney and Yamen in fifth. The votes really dropped off for fourth and fifth place.

• Samie and Ciaran – 35.22 per cent

• Millie and Zac – 23.38 per cent

• Leanne and Scott – 19.41 per cent

• Lucinda and Sean – 12.77 per cent

• Whitney and Yamen – 9.23 per cent

Speaking of the win, Samie said: “It feels surreal – anyone there could have won. I feel like we won a week ago though. A mad bonus and obviously really lovely – buzzing. I was so shocked!”

Ciaran added: “I thought we’d be 5th or 4th. When it kept climbing it was like, ‘Oh ok!’ Up there as the last two couples we were saying it’s going to be Zac and Millie.” Samie then said she also “thought it would be Millie again, double win” and “really didn’t expect it.”

Last year, the vote was close. Fourth and fifth place hardly got any votes, but at the top it was a tight call. Gabby and Casey won with 33.37 per cent of the vote, but Grace and Luca were hot on their heels with 30.38 per cent.

Here’s to next year!

