This is exactly who is smoking or vaping in the Love Island All Stars 2026 villa

Gone are the days of smoking area arguments on Love Island, but we do know exactly which Islanders vape, and who smokes in the All Stars 2026 villa.

It used to be an integral part of the show. The biggest dramas would happen when cast members all gathered in the smoking area and discussed villa life. It was basically like the smoking area of a regional club on a Thursday night.

But, it’s not a thing now. It’s obviously not a habit ITV wants to exactly promote, so it’s understandable why Islanders chain-smoking isn’t televised. But it does still happen. The Islanders now have to go out the front of the villa to smoke or vape, and can only go one at a time. Because it’s not shown on TV, producers want there to be no chance juicy convos are happening when the cameras aren’t rolling.

So, who’s been doing it in the All Stars 2026 villa?

Who smokes and who vapes out the cast of Love Island All Stars 2026

Dumped Islander Charlie Frederick dished all about his former villa mates. Speaking on the Sisters in the City podcast with former Islander Anna Vakili and her sister, he said smoking and vaping is rife this year.

“One person didn’t smoke, vape or snus,” he said. “That was Leanne. Everyone else did.” Anna then said she was shocked because only two people smoked during her season. Charlie added this year, “everyone did”.

In previous seasons there have been Islanders who turned down the alcohol in the evenings too. Islanders aren’t allowed much booze, but they can have up to two drinks in the evening. “Everyone drank in there,” Charlie said.

Oh, ok then?! They’re all getting a bit loose!

