What Sher is like outside of Love Island, when she’s not breaking up happy couples

This year, All Stars has introduced a bunch of Love Island USA bombshells, one of which being Sher Suarez. When Villa USA was first introduced, most of us were sceptical about how much drama this was actually going to cause, but now Sher has stepped in and broken up the villa’s strongest couple. She came. She bombshelled.

In a dramatic recoupling, Sher swooped in and chose Scott – who had previously been happily coupled up with Leanne. Scott made Sher a matcha, and is now probably regretting his life choices. As 2023’s Ella Thomas would say: “Girls mistake friendly for flirty! Shut it down!”

So, who on earth is messy Sher? Here’s everything you need to know about Love Island All Stars bombshell, Sher Suarez.

Sher is 27 and from Miami

27-year-old Sher is from Miami, and according to her Instagram she’s of Dominican descent. When she’s not in the villa, Sher works as a model and bartender. She described herself as “pretty fearless” and said she’s going on All Stars to win it.

Sher is used to making a stir on Love Island

Sher was on Love Island USA season two, and had a dramatic run. She walked in during Casa Amor, and was one of only two girls that got brought back to the main villa. At the time, her fellow Islanders were livid she’d been brought back. But, Sher took it in her stride.

“I can handle any environment,” she said. “But it took some time for people to warm up to me. Then I was friends with everyone and then America voted me off!” Sher was on Love Island USA for nine days. Brutal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sher 🥀 (@x.o.sher)

Sher described herself as a ‘personality girl’

Ahead of going into the All Stars villa, Sher said she doesn’t have a type, and is a “personality girl” instead. “All of my exes are different. Personality and intelligence attracts me. I don’t mind stepping on toes, I always get what I want,” she said.

“I fully believe my husband has to be British. I’ve been trying to date in America for so long and I’ve given up. This time around it’ll be different. I’ve grown up, I’ll make better choices.”

Love Island isn’t the only reality show she’s done!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sher 🥀 (@x.o.sher)

After appearing on Love Island USA, Sher went on Ex on the Beach. This was in 2022. She also made a brief appearance in two episodes of Vanderpump Villa season two.

Sher is really into travel

It looks as though travel is a huge hobby of Sher’s – it’s pretty much all over her Instagram. In the last year alone, she’s visited places such as St Tropez, Cannes, Tuscany, Argentina and St Barths.

