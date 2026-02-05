The Tab
Sher Love Island USA and All Stars

What Sher is like outside of Love Island, when she’s not breaking up happy couples

Love Island isn’t the only reality show she’s been on

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

This year, All Stars has introduced a bunch of Love Island USA bombshells, one of which being Sher Suarez. When Villa USA was first introduced, most of us were sceptical about how much drama this was actually going to cause, but now Sher has stepped in and broken up the villa’s strongest couple. She came. She bombshelled.

In a dramatic recoupling, Sher swooped in and chose Scott – who had previously been happily coupled up with Leanne. Scott made Sher a matcha, and is now probably regretting his life choices. As 2023’s Ella Thomas would say: “Girls mistake friendly for flirty! Shut it down!”

So, who on earth is messy Sher? Here’s everything you need to know about Love Island All Stars bombshell, Sher Suarez.

Sher is 27 and from Miami

27-year-old Sher is from Miami, and according to her Instagram she’s of Dominican descent. When she’s not in the villa, Sher works as a model and bartender. She described herself as “pretty fearless” and said she’s going on All Stars to win it.

Sher is used to making a stir on Love Island

Sher was on Love Island USA season two, and had a dramatic run. She walked in during Casa Amor, and was one of only two girls that got brought back to the main villa. At the time, her fellow Islanders were livid she’d been brought back. But, Sher took it in her stride.

“I can handle any environment,” she said. “But it took some time for people to warm up to me. Then I was friends with everyone and then America voted me off!” Sher was on Love Island USA for nine days. Brutal.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sher 🥀 (@x.o.sher)

Sher described herself as a ‘personality girl’

Ahead of going into the All Stars villa, Sher said she doesn’t have a type, and is a “personality girl” instead. “All of my exes are different. Personality and intelligence attracts me. I don’t mind stepping on toes, I always get what I want,” she said.

“I fully believe my husband has to be British. I’ve been trying to date in America for so long and I’ve given up. This time around it’ll be different. I’ve grown up, I’ll make better choices.”

Love Island isn’t the only reality show she’s done!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sher 🥀 (@x.o.sher)

After appearing on Love Island USA, Sher went on Ex on the Beach. This was in 2022. She also made a brief appearance in two episodes of Vanderpump Villa season two.

Sher is really into travel

It looks as though travel is a huge hobby of Sher’s – it’s pretty much all over her Instagram. In the last year alone, she’s visited places such as St Tropez, Cannes, Tuscany, Argentina and St Barths.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Read Next

All Stars editing error where Millie disappears proves sneaky way producers changed recoupling

Movie night is BACK and is set to bring chaos to the All Stars villa and ‘bad news for Lucinda’

People think producers stepped in during recent Love Island fights, and there’s solid evidence

Latest

All the cosmetic work The Apprentice’s Karren Brady has had done in £50k transformation

Ellissa Bain

She looks so good

cressida cowper and also eloise in bridgerton season three

Where is Cressida Cowper in Bridgerton season four? The rumours of her return, explained

Claudia Cox

Rumour has it she may return in part two

eloise bridgerton season four who may be the main character of season five we hope

Every morsel of evidence we have that Eloise’s season of Bridgerton will be next

Claudia Cox

5. What else is Eloise up to these days?

Sher Love Island USA and All Stars

What Sher is like outside of Love Island, when she’s not breaking up happy couples

Hayley Soen

Love Island isn’t the only reality show she’s been on

From gilets to relationship goals: Here’s every King’s boy that you’ll encounter on Hinge

Katherine Chambers

Trust me, there’s a few to stay clear of

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode four releasing when

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode four is releasing early, so here’s when you can watch it

Suchismita Ghosh

The schedule has changed

A full timeline of Lucy Letby’s shocking case, from the first baby’s death to where she is now

Suchismita Ghosh

She was arrested in 2020

Yerin Ha explains why Sophie would still be disappointed even if Benedict asked her to marry him

Suchismita Ghosh

Sophie’s reaction isn’t just about the ‘mistress’ offer

benedict sophie bridgerton dating rules

Every Regency era dating rule that Benedict and Sophie already broke in Bridgerton (whoops)

Claudia Cox

God forbid a girl take off a glove!

Gregory Zecca

We finally know how Dog the Bounty Hunter’s stepson killed his own son, and it’s so sad

Kieran Galpin

Anthony was only 13-years-old

All the cosmetic work The Apprentice’s Karren Brady has had done in £50k transformation

Ellissa Bain

She looks so good

cressida cowper and also eloise in bridgerton season three

Where is Cressida Cowper in Bridgerton season four? The rumours of her return, explained

Claudia Cox

Rumour has it she may return in part two

eloise bridgerton season four who may be the main character of season five we hope

Every morsel of evidence we have that Eloise’s season of Bridgerton will be next

Claudia Cox

5. What else is Eloise up to these days?

Sher Love Island USA and All Stars

What Sher is like outside of Love Island, when she’s not breaking up happy couples

Hayley Soen

Love Island isn’t the only reality show she’s been on

From gilets to relationship goals: Here’s every King’s boy that you’ll encounter on Hinge

Katherine Chambers

Trust me, there’s a few to stay clear of

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode four releasing when

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode four is releasing early, so here’s when you can watch it

Suchismita Ghosh

The schedule has changed

A full timeline of Lucy Letby’s shocking case, from the first baby’s death to where she is now

Suchismita Ghosh

She was arrested in 2020

Yerin Ha explains why Sophie would still be disappointed even if Benedict asked her to marry him

Suchismita Ghosh

Sophie’s reaction isn’t just about the ‘mistress’ offer

benedict sophie bridgerton dating rules

Every Regency era dating rule that Benedict and Sophie already broke in Bridgerton (whoops)

Claudia Cox

God forbid a girl take off a glove!

Gregory Zecca

We finally know how Dog the Bounty Hunter’s stepson killed his own son, and it’s so sad

Kieran Galpin

Anthony was only 13-years-old