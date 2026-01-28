The Tab

They're here! Meet the Love Island USA bombshells ready to wreak havoc on the All Stars villa

I’m so sat

Hayley Soen

It’s officially time. The All Stars 2026 villa is soon to be taken over by a bunch of Love Island USA bombshells, and the Islanders are shaking.

In a Casa Amor inspired twist, the USA cast members will be placed in a second villa, all in a bid to tempt our original Islanders out of their couples. Unlike the normal Casa Amor, the two villas will be mixed genders. It’s going to cause mayhem.

Here’s the full list of Love Island USA bombshells, who will be entering the All Stars villa.

Zac Woodworth

Age: 26

Series: Love Island USA series seven

Love Island USA bombshells coming to All Stars 2026 Casa Amor villa

via ITV

Zac is an influencer from Arizona. Zac was dumped when he was first on the show, when he was left single after a recoupling.

“Honestly, I felt that my time in the Love Island USA villa was cut short, I didn’t get the best shot at getting to know someone so for me, experiencing Love Island again but in the UK is perfect,” he said. “I’ve always travelled the world and I love meeting girls outside of the US.”

Carrington Rodriguez

Age: 28

Series: Love Island USA series two and Love Island Games season one

via ITV

Carrington has described himself as “fun” but said he’s come on the show because he’s “lonely these days.” He added: “It would be nice to meet somebody in there.”

Ahead of the villa, Carrington said: “Love Island USA was when I was 22. I went on the most dates in any season ever… they called me ‘date guy’. So I did talk to a lot of girls. During Casa Amor I came down the stairs alone… and then called a girl down, which became a huge thing. During my season of The Games, the Islanders voted to send me home before the public got a chance… I was only in for a couple of days!”

Yamen Sanders

Age: 31

Series: Love Island USA series one

Love Island USA bombshells coming to All Stars 2026 Casa Amor villa

via ITV

Yamen means business, because he’s said he’s on the show to “get a British girlfriend”. Describing himself, he said: “I’m definitely very real, blunt, and honest. I don’t sugar coat. At my age I’m very mature and I know what I want. I know what I like and I know what I don’t like.”

Sher Suarez

Age: 27

Series: Love Island USA series two

via ITV

Sher is a model and bartender from Miami, and was on Love Island USA season two for nine days, before also appearing on Ex on the Beach.

“I’m pretty fearless,” she said of herself. “I don’t have a type, I’m more of a personality girl. All of my exes are different. Personality and intelligence attracts me. I don’t mind stepping on toes, I always get what I want.”

Kyra Lizama

Age: 28

Series: Love Island USA series three

Love Island USA bombshells coming to All Stars 2026 Casa Amor villa

via ITV

Kyra could be messy, because she said everyone in the villa right now is her type. I think she means her type is literally… men. She was known as a lover girl during her season of Love Island USA.

When asked what she’s most looking forward to about All Stars, Kyra said: “All the hot guys. Making out with everybody and having a fun and sexy time. That is what I am looking forward to the most. The friendships that come are a big bonus, too. It’s going to be amazing!”

Imani Wheeler

Age: 24

Series: Love Island USA series five and Love Island Games season one

Love Island USA bombshells coming to All Stars 2026 Casa Amor villa

via ITV

We could also be in for a ride with Imani. She said we can “expect raw reactions, realness and a fun, light energy. I think the UK audience will love me, I am a hidden gem.” When asked if she would change anything from her time on Love Island USA, Imani was straight up and said she’d do it the same, because she’s an icon.

“Same icon but more iconic. The same me, be true to myself…and this time as a red head,” she said. You can’t argue with that.

Hayley Soen

