Revealed: The first two USA bombshells hitting the All Stars villa in huge new twist

5 hours ago

It’s been revealed that later this week the Love Island All Stars villa is being hit with an influx of USA bombshells. Yep, in a show first, we’re getting a Casa Amor inspired twist, but with Islanders from Love Island USA. It’s going to be big.

The twist is set to start on Thursday, when a bunch of bombshells from the USA show will be placed in a second villa, all in a bid to tempt our original Islanders out of their couples. Unlike the normal Casa Amor, the two villas will be mixed genders. Usually either the boys or girls go to Casa, and the others stay behind.

As the big twist has been revealed, the first boy and girl set to be part of it have been too. They’re ready to bring the drama.

The first girl is Sher Suarez. She’s a model and bartender from Miami, and was on Love Island USA season two for nine days, before also appearing on Ex on the Beach. A source told The Sun: “Sher is ready to make real impact and hopes to last longer than her first time in the villa.”

Up next is Zac Woodworth. He’s 26, and an influencer from Arizona. Zac was dumped when he was first on the show, when he was left single after a recoupling. So, he will definitely be trying to do better this time, and have a redemption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zac Woodworth (@zacwoodworth)

Both Zac and Sher entered during Casa Amor on their respective seasons of Love Island USA, so they will definitely understand the assignment. This isn’t the first time they’ve entered the show in a second villa, and tried to break couples up. We’re in very safe hands!

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.