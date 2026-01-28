The Tab
Love Island All Stars is getting USA bombshells

Revealed: The first two USA bombshells hitting the All Stars villa in huge new twist

The show just took it up a notch

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

It’s been revealed that later this week the Love Island All Stars villa is being hit with an influx of USA bombshells. Yep, in a show first, we’re getting a Casa Amor inspired twist, but with Islanders from Love Island USA. It’s going to be big.

The twist is set to start on Thursday, when a bunch of bombshells from the USA show will be placed in a second villa, all in a bid to tempt our original Islanders out of their couples. Unlike the normal Casa Amor, the two villas will be mixed genders. Usually either the boys or girls go to Casa, and the others stay behind.

As the big twist has been revealed, the first boy and girl set to be part of it have been too. They’re ready to bring the drama.

The first girl is Sher Suarez. She’s a model and bartender from Miami, and was on Love Island USA season two for nine days, before also appearing on Ex on the Beach. A source told The Sun: “Sher is ready to make real impact and hopes to last longer than her first time in the villa.”

Up next is Zac Woodworth. He’s 26, and an influencer from Arizona. Zac was dumped when he was first on the show, when he was left single after a recoupling. So, he will definitely be trying to do better this time, and have a redemption.

Both Zac and Sher entered during Casa Amor on their respective seasons of Love Island USA, so they will definitely understand the assignment. This isn’t the first time they’ve entered the show in a second villa, and tried to break couples up. We’re in very safe hands!

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook. 

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Read Next

Omg! All Stars is bringing in a Casa Amor style twist with USA bombshells THIS WEEK

Before and after: Jess has had one of the biggest transformations in Love Island history

Love Island Sweden has its own answer to Curtis Pritchard

This Islander is being called ‘Swedish Curtis’ after his chaotic promo video and I’m obsessed

Latest

A look at Samie from Love Island’s party girl life before fame, and her very normal jobs

Ellissa Bain

Her life has changed drastically

The Lancaster Tab’s go-to pub crawl route

Amy Laird

Who knew that going out on the piss needed instruction…. or, well itinerary

Lancaster Labour MP joins vote to ban social media for under 16s in UK

Laana Ashraf

The open letter was issued in response to Australia’s social media ban for under 16s

X-rated Hudson Williams Connor Storrie filming

X-rated thing Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie did before filming Heated Rivalry’s s*x scenes

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Cinch, tie, and then tuck in’

I don’t feel bad for Sean after yesterday’s Love Island All Stars episode, and here’s why

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He’s such a hypocrite

Guys, what on earth is going on with all that incredibly thirsty Wuthering Heights promo?!

Hebe Hancock

Neither of them can control themselves

‘This year has been awful’: Trent student opens up about the dangers of living in Nottingham

Ellamaria Viscomi

Sadie O’Neill posted a TikTok walking home from the uni library with keys in her fingers because she does not feel safe at night

Calling all aspiring journalists in Durham, here’s how to get involved

Josephine White

Writers and the chronically online, we need you!

Right Durham students, we need to talk about your dinners

Luisa Aarhuus

If you are still eating pesto pasta, this one’s for you

University of Exeter joins £11m research initiative to transform mental health support

Katie Smith

The programme aims to establish a more proactive and preventative approach to care

A look at Samie from Love Island’s party girl life before fame, and her very normal jobs

Ellissa Bain

Her life has changed drastically

The Lancaster Tab’s go-to pub crawl route

Amy Laird

Who knew that going out on the piss needed instruction…. or, well itinerary

Lancaster Labour MP joins vote to ban social media for under 16s in UK

Laana Ashraf

The open letter was issued in response to Australia’s social media ban for under 16s

X-rated Hudson Williams Connor Storrie filming

X-rated thing Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie did before filming Heated Rivalry’s s*x scenes

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Cinch, tie, and then tuck in’

I don’t feel bad for Sean after yesterday’s Love Island All Stars episode, and here’s why

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He’s such a hypocrite

Guys, what on earth is going on with all that incredibly thirsty Wuthering Heights promo?!

Hebe Hancock

Neither of them can control themselves

‘This year has been awful’: Trent student opens up about the dangers of living in Nottingham

Ellamaria Viscomi

Sadie O’Neill posted a TikTok walking home from the uni library with keys in her fingers because she does not feel safe at night

Calling all aspiring journalists in Durham, here’s how to get involved

Josephine White

Writers and the chronically online, we need you!

Right Durham students, we need to talk about your dinners

Luisa Aarhuus

If you are still eating pesto pasta, this one’s for you

University of Exeter joins £11m research initiative to transform mental health support

Katie Smith

The programme aims to establish a more proactive and preventative approach to care