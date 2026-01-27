This Islander is being called ‘Swedish Curtis’ after his chaotic promo video and I’m obsessed

10 mins ago

An Islander from Love Island Sweden is going viral right now, because his chaotic promo video is being compared to Curtis Pritchard. I need everyone to stop what they’re doing and watch the video. Maybe a few times.

We all know Curtis “hello ladies” Pritchard, and remember that cursed promo video of him dancing around on a beach when he was announced as coming back for Love Island Games. He’s back for his second All Stars stint now, and it’s all the same spiel. Within a day he’d whisked Millie off to the secret garden and was teaching her to salsa. Those hips, man!

Well, step aside. There’s a new man on the block. Love Island Sweden is currently airing, and one of the Islanders is here to take the dancing crown. TV4, the channel the show airs on, shared a video of the man in question. His name is Alfred, and he’s got serious moves.

“LOOK AT HIM,” the channel posted, alongside the video of Alfred dancing on a beach as the waves crash behind him. My Google translate is working HARD because I have no idea what is being said about him in the clip, but the moves do all the talking. I can’t explain it any further, you simply need to watch.

From what I can gather on translate, the promo talked about his “mismatched dance moves”, and said “the guy has no brakes”. It added: “He is single, passionate and ready to give away his rose… to the right person”. In the video, Alfred is then holding a rose in his mouth. Of course.

The video has made it straight to the UK viewers, who are all calling him the new Curtis. “Is this Swedish Curtis,” someone said. Another added: “Curtis you can’t do two Love Islands at the same time.”

