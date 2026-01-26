Love Island All Stars in chaos as bombshells frantically drop out after Charlie was dumped

2 hours ago

It looks as though it’s chaos behind the scenes for Love Island All Stars as bombshells are dropping out after Charlie Frederick was dumped.

Last week, in Love Island history, Millie Court dumped Charlie – who she was coupled up with. After being voted favourite girl, she was given the power to dump one least popular guy, and decided to send home Charlie.

Now, this has apparently caused chaos, as many of the lined up Love Island All Stars bombshells had Charlie in their sights. He was apparently the only Islander many female bombshells fancied, and now they’re questioning going into the villa.

According to The Sun, at least two girls are considering letting ITV know they are no longer interested. A source said: “Charlie was very much everyone’s type on paper because he was tall, hunky and slightly older.

“He seemed like a real catch and was top of most bombshells’ list. Now he’s been dumped it’s left them wondering if there’s any point joining as there’s no one in there yet that they fancy.”

Charlie is 30, compared to some of the other Islander boys who are as young as 22. It would seem Charlie going has really caused a stir, both on and off screen.

This comes as two women have come forward and said they were dating Charlie just days before he went into All Stars. Former Islander Emma Munro said he was pushing her for a date, and one woman said she was dating Charlie up until ONE DAY before All Stars.

She said: “He’d mentioned a little while ago he was going away, then a bit later said he was heading to South Africa so I joked that that’s where they film All Stars, but he said he wasn’t going on it. I was with him the day before his flight and he told me over brunch.”

What a mess!

