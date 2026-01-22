Uh-oh, women come forward with ‘menacing’ claims about Charlie before Love Island All Stars

4 hours ago

A couple of women have come forward with similar stories about Charlie Frederick, which might go some way to explaining his behaviour on Love Island All Stars. Right now, he’s not many people’s favourite Islander, having entertained connections with both Millie Court and Jess Harding.

In the villa, he’s been accused of very much wanting to have his cake and eat it. He told Jess he wanted to kiss her, before coupling up with Millie. He was then pretty shocked when Millie pushed him back, and said she didn’t want to share a bed with him.

But, two women have claimed that right up until the day All Stars began, Charlie was entertaining them, too. Oh this is very telling.

‘He was dating me until the day he flew out for All Stars’

Guys, it’s been claimed Charlie was dating someone just ONE DAY before he flew out for All Stars. According to The Sun, he was seeing influencer Emily Oldham right before entering the villa.

Emily claims to have been casually dating Charlie on and off, and said she spent time over the festive period with him, before he told her over brunch the day before leaving that he was flying out to appear on All Stars.

She told the publication: “He’d mentioned a little while ago he was going away, then a bit later said he was heading to South Africa so I joked that that’s where they film All Stars, but he said he wasn’t going on it. I was with him the day before his flight and he told me over brunch.”

She added: “He wanted it to come from him rather than me seeing it online, which I did appreciate. It did take me by surprise though, especially after all the teasing and jokes beforehand.”

Emily admitted they weren’t in an official relationship, but had still enjoyed dates and had even been on holiday abroad together. “We’ve been on dates and a holiday together in the past, but we don’t live in the same city so it was always fairly chilled between us,” she said. “We’d talked about seeing each other again before I head to Australia, so New Year’s was suggested.”

Emily even went on to claim Charlie suggested they meet up again, after All Stars. She is currently moving to Australia, and said: “We left things on good terms – I wished him luck, he’s wished me the best for Australia, and we’ve said we’ll see each other out there.”

‘I have to deal with the most menacing men’

This isn’t the only woman claiming to have dealings with Charlie right up until All Stars. Remember Harry from Love Island 2025’s ex Emma, who turned up in the villa? She’s had messages from him too!

In a TikTok, Emma said Charlie was hungry to go on a date with her, and dropped screenshots of messages. “One of these men asked me on a date two weeks ago,” she said, pointing to a photo of the current All Stars cast. “What do you mean can I take you on a date the week before you’re jetting off to South Africa? I actually have no words at this point. There was always the option to leave me alone.”

She then posted a screenshot of her DMs, and it showed Charlie appearing to have messaged her: “Well, let’s go on a date then.” She quite brutally replied by sending him an article about himself being on All Stars, and he didn’t reply. “I have to deal with the most menacing men,” she said in the video.

Old habits die hard, it would seem!

