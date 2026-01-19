Love Island boy arrested on suspicion of sexual assault ‘sending shockwaves through show’

1 hour ago

A former Love Island boy has been arrested for multiple offences, including sexual assault. The former contestant, described as being in his 20s, was arrested by police as he arrived into the UK at an airport.

He disembarked a flight at Gatwick, and was taken in by police over allegations of sexual assault, stalking, criminal damage, assault and coercive control. The arrest came after a woman contacted police with the allegations.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of assault by beating and threats of revenge porn against his alleged victim. ITV is said to be aware of the allegations, and according to The Sun, it has “sent shockwaves through the show”.

A source said: “These incredibly serious allegations are the last thing the show and ITV need given all the problems Love Island has faced in the past. The network bosses will make sure they keep this guy away from the show, and any links to ITV, if any of this is proven. We know the police are taking this very seriously.”

According to the publication, The Met launched an investigation on Saturday, November 15th and arrested the man at Gatwick 12 days later.

A spokesman said: “He was arrested on suspicion of multiple offences, including sexual assault, stalking, criminal damage and assault. A woman has been offered specialist support by officers.”

The Islander in question is not connected to the current series, and has now been released on bail. More updates as they come.

The current series is just about to head into its second week, after wildfires delayed filming. This comes as it’s been revealed Islanders can expect double the pay for being in the All Stars villa this year, compared to previous series.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.