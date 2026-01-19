The Tab

Love Island boy arrested on suspicion of sexual assault ‘sending shockwaves through show’

He was also arrested for stalking, criminal damage and assault

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

A former Love Island boy has been arrested for multiple offences, including sexual assault. The former contestant, described as being in his 20s, was arrested by police as he arrived into the UK at an airport.

He disembarked a flight at Gatwick, and was taken in by police over allegations of sexual assault, stalking, criminal damage, assault and coercive control. The arrest came after a woman contacted police with the allegations.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of assault by beating and threats of revenge porn against his alleged victim. ITV is said to be aware of the allegations, and according to The Sun, it has “sent shockwaves through the show”.

A source said: “These incredibly serious allegations are the last thing the show and ITV need given all the problems Love Island has faced in the past. The network bosses will make sure they keep this guy away from the show, and any links to ITV, if any of this is proven. We know the police are taking this very seriously.”

Love Island villa

via ITV

According to the publication, The Met launched an investigation on Saturday, November 15th and arrested the man at Gatwick 12 days later.

A spokesman said: “He was arrested on suspicion of multiple offences, including sexual assault, stalking, criminal damage and assault. A woman has been offered specialist support by officers.”

The Islander in question is not connected to the current series, and has now been released on bail. More updates as they come.

Most Read

Heated Rivalry Hudson Williams Connor Storrie dating

Heated Rivalry stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie finally address their dating lives

Love Is Blind’s Stacy sued the show and won: Here’s what happened in the lawsuit

Love Island All Stars cast member Jack Keating with his baby

Right, here’s the wild saga of Jack Keating having a baby straight after Love Island explained

The current series is just about to head into its second week, after wildfires delayed filming. This comes as it’s been revealed Islanders can expect double the pay for being in the All Stars villa this year, compared to previous series.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Russell Crowe had badass seven-word response as someone predicted Oscar nomination for Nuremberg

The New Zealand icon might be onto something

LeoVegas

Read Next

The ages of Love Island All Stars 2026 cast now, compared to how old they were the first time

The pay the Love Island All Stars cast get has DOUBLED this year – here’s the huge figure

All the details of the historic beef between Love Island’s Helena and Charlie fully explained

Latest

Love Island boy arrested on suspicion of sexual assault ‘sending shockwaves through show’

Hayley Soen

He was also arrested for stalking, criminal damage and assault

Glossary finance jargon Industry

From FICC to flow: A handy glossary for all the finance jargon in Industry that no one explains

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s so confusing

Calling all house music lovers: Here’s a new event you don’t want to miss

Evie-Mae Ford

Lancaster’s nightlife just got better

Agatha Christie’s book actually explains what the secret formula could be used for in Seven Dials

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s completely different in the book

From ‘how’s that?’ to Old Nick: Explaining the vocab Jimmy Crystal uses in 28 Years Later

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They speak a whole different language

Greg James just said he wants a Long Boi tattoo – and honestly, it makes perfect sense

Shannon Downing

He wants to take his love for Long Boi to the next level

jess sammy love island

Your essential guide to all four of Jess and Sammy’s break-ups after they won Love Island

Claudia Cox

He found out she was done with him from the news

Molly-Mae’s Adidas collab isn’t even out and it’s already getting dragged for being boring

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I have to agree

Body broker

This is how much your body parts would sell for, as ‘body brokers’ are exposed

Kieran Galpin

I kinda need my spine though

grads who maybe just got grades for their degrees at uni of lancashire and then university of manchester

Exposed: The UK universities handing out the most inflated grades for degrees

Claudia Cox

Erm, so many Russell Group unis are on this list

Love Island boy arrested on suspicion of sexual assault ‘sending shockwaves through show’

Hayley Soen

He was also arrested for stalking, criminal damage and assault

Glossary finance jargon Industry

From FICC to flow: A handy glossary for all the finance jargon in Industry that no one explains

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s so confusing

Calling all house music lovers: Here’s a new event you don’t want to miss

Evie-Mae Ford

Lancaster’s nightlife just got better

Agatha Christie’s book actually explains what the secret formula could be used for in Seven Dials

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s completely different in the book

From ‘how’s that?’ to Old Nick: Explaining the vocab Jimmy Crystal uses in 28 Years Later

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They speak a whole different language

Greg James just said he wants a Long Boi tattoo – and honestly, it makes perfect sense

Shannon Downing

He wants to take his love for Long Boi to the next level

jess sammy love island

Your essential guide to all four of Jess and Sammy’s break-ups after they won Love Island

Claudia Cox

He found out she was done with him from the news

Molly-Mae’s Adidas collab isn’t even out and it’s already getting dragged for being boring

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I have to agree

Body broker

This is how much your body parts would sell for, as ‘body brokers’ are exposed

Kieran Galpin

I kinda need my spine though

grads who maybe just got grades for their degrees at uni of lancashire and then university of manchester

Exposed: The UK universities handing out the most inflated grades for degrees

Claudia Cox

Erm, so many Russell Group unis are on this list