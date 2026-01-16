All the details of the historic beef between Love Island’s Helena and Charlie fully explained

3 hours ago

Was anyone else deeply confused about how Helena and Charlie appear to have known each other before Love Island All Stars? They kind of said they knew one another, kind of said they didn’t, and there was something about some dolphin comments? All very weird.

Well, you might be incredibly pleased to know there is truth behind the strange tale, and some answers actually out there. Whilst Helena was in the Love Island 2025 villa, people dug out her historic Twitter account, that’s packed full of iconic throwbacks. It turns out, the account also tells a lot about herself and Charlie Frederick.

What actually happened between Helena and Charlie before Love Island?

Helena and Charlie are from similar areas, and have known each other since they were teenagers. The Tab can reveal the pair went to school together, and it would seem Charlie was quite the character, and would turn up at parties.

So, what’s their beef? In a resurfaced tweet, Helena accused Charlie of ruining her 16th birthday and insulting her looks. Yes, he really did make the dolphin comment. Helena called him “that Charlie Frederick kid” – as if to suggest he’s someone everyone would know, but not someone she was particularly close to.

Charlie apparently turned up at her big sweet 16 party, called a then 15-year-old Helena a dolphin and then had the entire event shut down. This is such petty school drama, I love it.

It obviously hit hard for Helena, because the tweet is still pinned to the top of her account, all these years later. She sent the tweet in 2018, when Charlie was first on Love Island. Helena was obviously watching him on TV, and felt the need to tell the world what he was like.

Helena continued her beef with Charlie, by going on to insult Hayley Hughes, who he was coupled up with on the show. “That Hayley has got the personality of a sloth #LoveIsland,” she said. Ouch.

