Daughter of convicted killer shares story of exact moment she found brother’s remains

7 hours ago

Sami, the daughter of killer Michelle Knotek, has shared a video about the exact moment she found her own brother’s alleged remains, and the dark game that led to the discovery.

Michelle Knotek is a convicted murderer who served 18 years out of a 22-year imprisonment in Washington Corrections Centre for Women. She was released in 2022. Her victims included 36-year-old Kathy Loreno, 57-year-old Ronald Woodworth and 19-year-old Shane Watson.

Her daughter, Sami, has started sharing her own experience growing up in a house with Michelle on TikTok, especially surrounding the weird ways she claims her mum messed with her.

“In high school, she really liked to hide my clothes. And I had a lot of clothes. She’d be like, ‘Hey, do you know where your yellow sweater is?’ And I’d go upstairs, and of course, my yellow sweater was not where it was hanging up before, and I’d have to look for hours for it,” Sami explained.

“But I started finding where my mum hid my sh*t. She had all these spots where she’d find it, obviously she’d switch it up, but she had a spot outside of our woodshed where she’d stick my sh*t in a garbage bag and hide it there, and I’d find it.”

Sami used this to subtly get back at her mum by messing with her, wearing the clothes she hid out of nowhere and not saying anything about it.

She continued: “Instead of telling her, I would find the things that she would hide, and I would just wear them.”

“I remember there was this one time, I looked for hours for this jacket that she hid, and I finally found it one time above our woodshed, and I just wore it. Instead of being like, ‘You’re crazy ass hid it from me, and I finally found it, I’d be like it was in my closet this whole time. She’d get so pissed, guys.”

But one day, while looking for her clothes, Sami claimed she had found something much darker in a garbage bag.

“On the same note, but not really, one of the times when I was trying to find my clothes, there was a garbage bag under there, and I thought maybe there was some stuff of mine under there, and I pulled out this garbage bag, and inside were bones. Little bone particles and ash,” Sami said.

“At the time when I found the bag, I didn’t know that my brother had passed. To put this in perspective, that was in ’97, and the first victim died in ’94. So my mother slept, like a baby, ”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via TikTok