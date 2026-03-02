The Tab

Daughter of convicted killer shares story of exact moment she found brother’s remains

‘I didn’t know that my brother had passed’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Sami, the daughter of killer Michelle Knotek, has shared a video about the exact moment she found her own brother’s alleged remains, and the dark game that led to the discovery.

Michelle Knotek is a convicted murderer who served 18 years out of a 22-year imprisonment in Washington Corrections Centre for Women. She was released in 2022. Her victims included 36-year-old Kathy Loreno, 57-year-old Ronald Woodworth and 19-year-old Shane Watson.

Her daughter, Sami, has started sharing her own experience growing up in a house with Michelle on TikTok, especially surrounding the weird ways she claims her mum messed with her.

@userssamistorytime

#storytell#michelleknotek #bones#ifyoutell

♬ original sound – Sami

“In high school, she really liked to hide my clothes. And I had a lot of clothes. She’d be like, ‘Hey, do you know where your yellow sweater is?’ And I’d go upstairs, and of course, my yellow sweater was not where it was hanging up before, and I’d have to look for hours for it,” Sami explained.

“But I started finding where my mum hid my sh*t. She had all these spots where she’d find it, obviously she’d switch it up, but she had a spot outside of our woodshed where she’d stick my sh*t in a garbage bag and hide it there, and I’d find it.”

Sami used this to subtly get back at her mum by messing with her, wearing the clothes she hid out of nowhere and not saying anything about it.

She continued: “Instead of telling her, I would find the things that she would hide, and I would just wear them.”

“I remember there was this one time, I looked for hours for this jacket that she hid, and I finally found it one time above our woodshed, and I just wore it. Instead of being like, ‘You’re crazy ass hid it from me, and I finally found it, I’d be like it was in my closet this whole time. She’d get so pissed, guys.”

@userssamistorytime

#michelleknotek #storytime #childhoodtrauma #suicide

♬ original sound – Sami

But one day, while looking for her clothes, Sami claimed she had found something much darker in a garbage bag.

“On the same note, but not really, one of the times when I was trying to find my clothes, there was a garbage bag under there, and I thought maybe there was some stuff of mine under there, and I pulled out this garbage bag, and inside were bones. Little bone particles and ash,” Sami said.

“At the time when I found the bag, I didn’t know that my brother had passed. To put this in perspective, that was in ’97, and the first victim died in ’94. So my mother slept, like a baby, ”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via TikTok

More on: TikTok US Viral
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Ian Huntley’s daughter speaks out about his prison attack and says she’s glad it happened

Robert Black’s bleak life and death in prison, after Netflix’s Manhunt: The Child Snatcher

Inside Ian Huntley’s grim prison life among Britain’s most notorious murderers and criminals

Latest
benedict bridgerton sophie and also violet as they name one of their children violet. see i thought it through

Yes, Benedict and Sophie have children after Bridgerton S4 – here’s their ending in the books

Claudia Cox

They name their daughter Violet and it’s all so wholesome

A week without SNK: What happened to Klute?

Charlotte Morgan

It’s fair to say we’re all crying

Here’s exactly how to stay sane during summative season

Robertha Green Gonzalez

Because everyone’s going through it right now

Daughter of convicted killer shares story of exact moment she found brother’s remains

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I didn’t know that my brother had passed’

We asked each LUSU president candidate the same question, here is what they said

Emma Netscher

It’s banner and poster season – you best know who you are actually voting for

Spring is coming to Uni of York

Faye Robinson

Welcome to the season where attendance of local pubs is on par with how often you attend lectures

Guys, Bridgerton season four hid SO many tiny Benedict and Sophie details you probably missed

Hebe Hancock

They make it so much better

Connor

Connor’s WILD post-Heated Rivalry life, as he dazzles in an array of insanely priced bling

Kieran Galpin

Not bad for a guy who was waiting tables this time last year

University of Greater Manchester reduces PhD fees following backlash from students

Jessica Owen

One student said they were ‘extremely worried’ about the added financial responsibilities the original increase would bring

Here’s what’s *really* going on between Francesca and Michaela in Bridgerton season four

Ellissa Bain

The actresses have explained everything

benedict bridgerton sophie and also violet as they name one of their children violet. see i thought it through

Yes, Benedict and Sophie have children after Bridgerton S4 – here’s their ending in the books

Claudia Cox

They name their daughter Violet and it’s all so wholesome

A week without SNK: What happened to Klute?

Charlotte Morgan

It’s fair to say we’re all crying

Here’s exactly how to stay sane during summative season

Robertha Green Gonzalez

Because everyone’s going through it right now

Daughter of convicted killer shares story of exact moment she found brother’s remains

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I didn’t know that my brother had passed’

We asked each LUSU president candidate the same question, here is what they said

Emma Netscher

It’s banner and poster season – you best know who you are actually voting for

Spring is coming to Uni of York

Faye Robinson

Welcome to the season where attendance of local pubs is on par with how often you attend lectures

Guys, Bridgerton season four hid SO many tiny Benedict and Sophie details you probably missed

Hebe Hancock

They make it so much better

Connor

Connor’s WILD post-Heated Rivalry life, as he dazzles in an array of insanely priced bling

Kieran Galpin

Not bad for a guy who was waiting tables this time last year

University of Greater Manchester reduces PhD fees following backlash from students

Jessica Owen

One student said they were ‘extremely worried’ about the added financial responsibilities the original increase would bring

Here’s what’s *really* going on between Francesca and Michaela in Bridgerton season four

Ellissa Bain

The actresses have explained everything