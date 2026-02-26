Inside Ian Huntley’s grim prison life among Britain’s most notorious murderers and criminals

3 hours ago

Soham double murderer Ian Huntley has reportedly been seriously injured after an attack inside a maximum-security prison known for housing some of Britain’s most notorious criminals.

The inmate was assaulted at HMP Frankland in County Durham on Thursday morning. While the Prison Service did not confirm the prisoner’s identity, authorities said an inmate was taken to hospital after suffering serious injuries.

Huntley is serving a life sentence for the 2002 murders of schoolgirls Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman. He was ordered to serve a minimum of 40 years and will not be eligible for parole until 2042. His former partner Maxine Carr was jailed for perverting the course of justice but released in 2004 under a new identity.

A prison nicknamed ‘Monster Mansion’

HMP Frankland is a Category A high-security men’s prison, meaning it holds offenders considered the most dangerous and highest escape risk. Opened in 1983 and housing around 800 inmates, it has earned the nickname “Monster Mansion” due to the concentration of murderers, terrorists and high-risk sex offenders held there.

Over the years, some of Britain’s most infamous criminals have been incarcerated at Frankland, including serial killer Peter Sutcliffe, Manchester Arena plotter Hashem Abedi, murderer Levi Bellfield and former police officer Wayne Couzens. Other inmates have included Michael Adebolajo, nail bomber David Copeland and killer Mark Dixie.

Previous attacks on Huntley in custody

Huntley has been targeted in prison before. In 2005 he was scalded with boiling water at HMP Wakefield. Five years later, while at Frankland, he was slashed across the throat by another inmate armed with a razor blade.

Despite the high-security environment and close monitoring of high-profile offenders, a source told The Sun the latest incident left Huntley “in a terrible state” and described the situation inside the jail as “absolute chaos”.

Cells at Frankland are single-occupancy and include a TV, sink and toilet. Prisoners who behave well can earn privileges such as games consoles and DVD players. Earlier this year, Huntley reportedly lost his Xbox after breaching prison discipline rules and being found with contraband.

Police inquiries into today’s assault are ongoing.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Shutterstock, ITV