Here’s what’s happening now in Rob Reiner case as Nick pleads not guilty to his parents’ deaths

1 hour ago

There have been several new developments in the case following the deaths of acclaimed director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, who were found stabbed to death in their Los Angeles home on 14 December. Their youngest son, Nick Reiner, was arrested a day later. The Los Angeles Police Department claimed Nick Reiner is “responsible” for his parents’ deaths.

Nick’s siblings, Romy and Jake, released a statement about their loss and asked for privacy. “Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day,” they said. They added that the loss of their parents was something “no one should ever experience.”

Since then, there have been several new updates in the Rob Reiner case involving Nick Reiner.

Change in legal representation

Nick’s legal situation has changed since his arrest. He was originally represented by high-profile attorney Alan Jackson shortly after his parents were found dead in December. Jackson later withdrew from the case in January, citing circumstances he could not publicly explain.

According to PEOPLE, in a statement outside court at that time, Jackson insisted on Nick’s innocence, “Pursuant to the laws of California, Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder.”

Since Jackson’s departure, Nick has been represented by Deputy Public Defender Kimberly Greene, who spoke for him at his arraignment.

Nick Reiner enters not guilty plea

On 23 February, Nick Reiner appeared in Los Angeles Superior Court where his lawyer, Deputy Public Defender Kimberly Greene, entered a not guilty plea on his behalf to two counts of first-degree murder, related to the deaths of his parents.

Nick stood in court behind glass, wearing brown jail clothes with his head shaved. He spoke only briefly, saying “yes” when asked if he understood the proceedings and his right to a speedy trial.

The death penalty is still on the table

🚨Appearing dismissive with a smirk upon entering the court, 32-year-old Nick Reiner pleaded not guilty to the murder of his parents. Due to the nature of the first-degree charges and special allegations, prosecutors may pursue capital punishment. pic.twitter.com/qCuZGhTl81 — Amy Leigh (@IAmyLeigh) February 23, 2026

Prosecutors are still deciding whether to pursue the death penalty in the case. Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said after the hearing that the office is going through a “very rigorous process” before deciding whether to seek the death penalty.

“This case is a death penalty eligible case,” Hochman said, adding that they will look at all aggravating and mitigating circumstances and have invited defence counsel to share arguments on the matter.

So, although it’s legally possible, no final decision has been made yet.

Full autopsy reports are still pending

Another key update is that full autopsy reports for Rob and Michele are still not completed. Officials have confirmed the couple died from “multiple sharp force injuries”, but some formal medical details haven’t been released to the public yet.

Both prosecutors and the defence are waiting on the coroner’s full findings before moving further in the case.

Nick’s siblings are not supporting his legal fees anymore

Another development is that Nick’s siblings, Romy and Jake Reiner, are no longer paying for his legal defence.

Sources close to Romy and Jake have told TMZ that they will not bring in a new private lawyer and that the court-appointed public defender is handling the case. In their view, “Nick’s defence is Nick’s defence. They’re not involved.”

Nick’s next court appearance has been set for 29 April. That hearing will likely move the case toward a preliminary hearing, where prosecutors will present evidence and a judge will decide whether there’s enough to send the case to a full trial.

For more news like this, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via CHRIS TORRES/EPA/Shutterstock.