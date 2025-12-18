Three ‘unsettling’ questions Nick asked party guests hours before Rob and Michele Reiner’s deaths

2 hours ago

In the hours before Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, were found dead, guests at a Hollywood Christmas party noticed some troubling behaviour from their son, Nick Reiner.

As reported by TMZ, Nick attended Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party on Saturday night alongside his parents. While Rob and Michele were invited, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Nick was not originally on the guest list but was allowed to attend with them.

So what did guests actually witness?

The Wall Street Journal reported that Nick approached A-list guests one by one and asked the same three questions, “What’s your name? What’s your last name? Are you famous?”

This happened repeatedly throughout the night and left people feeling uncomfortable. The questions were reportedly put to well-known figures including Bill Hader and Jane Fonda.

The Hollywood Reporter added that guests were unsettled by Nick’s demeanour, describing him as intense and difficult to engage with. Some attendees said his presence felt intimidating, with others pointing to his fixed staring during conversations.

Eventually, his behaviour became disruptive enough that he was asked to leave the party.

What we now know about the public argument

Shortly after the incident with guests, witnesses said Rob and Nick were seen having a loud and heated argument at the party. A source told The New York Post, “They had had an argument at Conan’s holiday party, and Rob had been telling people that they’re scared for Nick and scared that his mental state was deteriorating.”

Rob and Michele reportedly left the party soon after. It was the last time they were seen alive.

Since then, authorities have confirmed further details. According to The Guardian, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has now ruled that Rob and Michele Reiner died from “multiple sharp force injuries”. The manner of death is listed as homicide. Their date of death has been confirmed as Sunday, 14 December.

Nick Reiner was arrested later that same day and has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, as well as the use of a dangerous weapon, a knife. He appeared in court this week but did not enter a plea. And he is due back for an arraignment hearing on 7 January.

