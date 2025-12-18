The Tab
Nick Reiner Rob death three questions

Three ‘unsettling’ questions Nick asked party guests hours before Rob and Michele Reiner’s deaths

He was asked to leave shortly after

Suchismita Ghosh | News

In the hours before Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, were found dead, guests at a Hollywood Christmas party noticed some troubling behaviour from their son, Nick Reiner.

As reported by TMZ, Nick attended Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party on Saturday night alongside his parents. While Rob and Michele were invited, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Nick was not originally on the guest list but was allowed to attend with them.

So what did guests actually witness?

via ABC

The Wall Street Journal reported that Nick approached A-list guests one by one and asked the same three questions, “What’s your name? What’s your last name? Are you famous?”

This happened repeatedly throughout the night and left people feeling uncomfortable. The questions were reportedly put to well-known figures including Bill Hader and Jane Fonda.

The Hollywood Reporter added that guests were unsettled by Nick’s demeanour, describing him as intense and difficult to engage with. Some attendees said his presence felt intimidating, with others pointing to his fixed staring during conversations.

Eventually, his behaviour became disruptive enough that he was asked to leave the party.

What we now know about the public argument

Nick Reiner Rob death three questions

via YouTube

Shortly after the incident with guests, witnesses said Rob and Nick were seen having a loud and heated argument at the party. A source told The New York Post, “They had had an argument at Conan’s holiday party, and Rob had been telling people that they’re scared for Nick and scared that his mental state was deteriorating.”

Rob and Michele reportedly left the party soon after. It was the last time they were seen alive.

Since then, authorities have confirmed further details. According to The Guardian, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has now ruled that Rob and Michele Reiner died from “multiple sharp force injuries”. The manner of death is listed as homicide. Their date of death has been confirmed as Sunday, 14 December.

Nick Reiner was arrested later that same day and has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, as well as the use of a dangerous weapon, a knife. He appeared in court this week but did not enter a plea. And he is due back for an arraignment hearing on 7 January.

Suchismita Ghosh | News

Latest

Your guide to festivities in Birmingham over the Christmas Week

Hannah Camilleri

Staying in Birmingham over the Christmas week? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!

How to see Twitter Wrapped 2025

Here’s how to get your Twitter Wrapped 2025, and see what you tweeted about most

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s pretty accurate

‘That never crossed my mind’: Rob Reiner defends Nick in resurfaced interview after arrest

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I get crazy, you don’t want to set me off’

Nick Reiner made eerie comments about killing a dog in unearthed video before parents’ death

Hayley Soen

He’s been arrested on suspicion of murder

Here’s how to regain the magic of a childhood Christmas as a Warwick student

Amelia Phillpotts

Your ultimate tips and tricks to make this year one to remember

So, here’s how to get your LinkedIn Wrapped 2025, because it’s actually a real thing

Ellissa Bain

What doesn’t have a Wrapped these days?!

Heated Rivalry

We FINALLY get to watch Heated Rivalry’s filth in the UK, so here’s when and where it’s dropping

Kieran Galpin

The best Christmas present!!

CCTV footage shows what Nick Reiner was doing an hour before his arrest, and it’s chilling

Hebe Hancock

It’s eerie to watch

Jennifer Lawrence Leonardo DiCaprio

Watch Jennifer Lawrence throw major shade at Leonardo DiCaprio in their viral interview

Harrison Brocklehurst

The vibes are so awkward

A start date is locked in, and the first Islanders for Love Island All Stars 2026 are ‘confirmed’

Hayley Soen

It’s going to be longest All Stars ever

