Nick Reiner arrested and charged in connection with brutal stabbing of Rob and Michele

They were killed in their Los Angeles home on Sunday

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | News

Nick Reiner has been arrested and charged with a felony level crime in connection with the suspected murder of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, early this morning.

Director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, were pronounced dead on Sunday, after being discovered with stab wounds by their daughter, Rory, in their LA home.

Initially, there were no suspects or persons of interest for the double homicide, but it’s now been confirmed that Rob’s son, Nick Reiner, is in custody for his suspected connection to the murder.

via YouTube

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office told Page Six that Nick is being held at Parker Centre Jail in Downtown Los Angeles on a $4 million bond.

As reported by the BBC, the LASD Inmate Information Center revealed he has been charged with a felony level crime after being arrested at 9.15pm local time on Sunday. He was charged at 5.04am on Monday.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner,” a loved one close to Rob and Michele told Variety. “We ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time.”

Nick is one of four children of the Reiner family, which includes Tracey, Jake, and Romy Reiner. The 32-year-old was previously estranged from his family following a drug addiction during his teenage years.

via Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock

Rob and Nick Reiner had previously spoken about their troubled relationship during their press tour for Being Charlie, a film the duo worked on together. They described the collaboration process as “healing”.

“I mean, we did get into fights over things, but ultimately it forced us to make the film better. The whole process, for me, I can just speak for myself, it did make me understand him a lot more, and it did make me a better father, hopefully it did,” Rob responded.

He added: “I think the binding came not from the story itself but from the fact that we were working on a movie together.”

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | News

