Stranger Things Dr Kay creator Linda Hamilton

Stranger Things creators and Linda Hamilton ‘reveal’ who Dr Kay really is as volume two nears

‘She has an agenda’

With less than 10 days to go until Stranger Things season five, volume two arrives, and the new trailer now out in the wild, people are deep into theory mode. One character causing the most debate right now is Dr Kay, played by ‘80s icon Linda Hamilton.

Ever since she appeared in volume one, viewers have been trying to work out who Dr Kay really is, what her true motives are, and whether she’s about to become one of the show’s most dangerous villains yet. Now, both the Duffer Brothers and Linda Hamilton herself have shared more details about Dr Kay in Stranger Things, and it’s made things a lot clearer.

So, what exactly is Dr Kay’s role in Stranger Things?

First of all, Dr Kay is not meant to be another Dr Brenner. Speaking about her role, the Duffer Brothers explained that she steps into the government scientist position left behind in earlier seasons, but without any emotional attachment to Eleven.

Matt Duffer told Entertainment Weekly that Dr. Kay has an “unhinged quality”. He added, “Part of the reason she’s scary is that she, unlike Dr. Brenner, has no emotional connection to Eleven. There was that paternal quality that Brenner had. Dr. Kay has none of those feelings. She really views her just as a weapon that needs to be acquired.”

Linda Hamilton has also teased what everyone should expect from her character. Speaking at the Stranger Things season five premiere, she kept things cryptic but said, “She has an agenda. She’s the head doctor and scientist for the military, she’s trying to stop the madness in her own way, and she’s a force to be reckoned with.”

The Duffers backed that up on the red carpet, too. Ross Duffer explained why Hamilton was perfect for the role. He said, “We wanted someone of that stature. Linda is obviously very sharp and intelligent, but she’s also a badass. She can wield a gun, she can get in fights.”

For now, the creators are staying tight-lipped on the bigger twists. But what is clear is that Dr Kay isn’t heading towards a redemption arc. She’s calculated and ruthless.

With volume two just days away, it looks like Dr Kay is about to play a huge role in how Stranger Things finally wraps up. Whether she survives the finale or not remains to be seen, but one thing’s certain: She’s not going quietly.

