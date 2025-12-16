Okay, here’s what that ‘gloving’ and ‘degloving’ meme all over TikTok actually means

3 hours ago

If you’ve been on TikTok or Instagram the past couple of weeks, you may have seen videos from the “gloving community” and heard about being “degloved”, but here’s what the viral meme actually means.

Here’s what gloving on TikTok actually means

Gloving is a type of dance style that’s popular in the techno music and rave scenes. It involves wearing gloves, which are usually white, that have multicoloured LED lights built into their fingertips. People who perform gloving routines move their fingers to make different patterns with the lights, to the rhythm of electronic music.

The trend has gotten really popular on social media with members of the gloving community posting routines to trending songs on TikTok and Instagram Reels. Even though its getting really popular now, gloving has actually been a thing since the 19990s.

So, why did gloving become a meme?

For some reason, people outside the electronic music and dance culture circles started getting videos about gloving on their For You pages. Lots of people were laughing at the gloving content since as an outsider, the whole dancing with your fingers thing can come across as pretty strange. Part of the meme is making gloving out to be way more intense than it actually is and calling it a life or death sport.

This made people in the gloving community understandably quite defensive of their hobby, which only made the meme bigger. Now, videos about the “gloving war” are everywhere – a fake war within the gloving community on who should be allowed to make videos about the dance trend.

Now ‘degloving’ is a meme on TikTok too

As the meme evolved, a new term called “degloving” has started as well. As a joke, people say that if you disrespect the gloving community you get “degloved” – basically you get your gloves taken away. Part of the meme is to pretend there’s a really dark and creepy meaning behind “degloving”, which is why “degloved real footage” is currently trending on TikTok.

“Basically it’s a sport called gloving where you wear gloves and if you get degloved it’s the same as being killed or even worse than that…,” said one TikTok comment jokingly explaining the “degloving” trend.

