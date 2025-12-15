The Tab

How to play the viral ‘say the word on beat’ game that’s all over TikTok right now

I can’t get that music out my head

Ellissa Bain | Trends

While you’ve been scrolling through TikTok this week, your FYP will have been totally overtaken with those “say the word on beat” game videos. People are literally obsessed with the new viral trend, but how do you play it?! Here’s everything you need to know.

Right, here’s how to play the ‘say the word on the beat’ game from TikTok

The silly game gets you to say words that rhyme in time to a quick soundtrack that sounds like somebody whistling. It gives you symbols for each word in boxes, and all you have to do is say it out loud, but it’s like a tongue twister because all the words rhyme.

For example, one of the games uses the words sun, gun and run. Another one uses rock, clock and sock. They always start off really easy and get harder and harder as you go through the levels, which are numbered from one to five.

People are getting the game up on their TV and doing it with their friends and family, and it provides endless hours of entertainment and laughs. To do it, all you have to do is open YouTube on your TV and search “say the word on beat” – or click here instead.

Endless game videos will appear that have been created by all different accounts. It doesn’t matter which one you choose, they all follow exactly the same format. Just click on one of the games and start saying what you see.

You can also play the game on TikTok by searching “say the word on beat” in the search bar, or on Instagram Reels by searching the same thing there, too.

The trend has literally taken over all corners of the internet, and for good reason. It’s hilarious! And so entertaining. Well, I know what I’ll be doing with the family on Christmas Day.

Featured image by: TikTok

