All the celebs calling out Nicki Minaj after her right wing Trump supporting pivot

Tyla reshared a SCATHING post

Something dreadful has happened with Nicki Minaj: She is just fully right wing, MAGA and Trump loving now. Publicly and all over social media – and worse still, she’s hyper focussed on it being about anti trans kids. Pure scaremongering nonsense about trans kids too which is making it even worse. Nicki Minaj for many of us truly put female rap back on the chart in the biggest way possible and in many ways she is the ultimate pioneer and influence for so many rappers today. She was the master and I loved her so much, but she has fallen so far that even other celebs now are calling out Nicki Minaj for her right wing pivot Trump era and it’s so sad to see what’s becoming of her reputation.

Tyla reposted an utterly scathing Nicki drag (but has since removed)

Tyla reposted but has now REMOVED the repost of a scathing tweet that everyone thinks is dragging Nicki Minaj. The tweet said “Keep that album. Delete social media and hide yourself from the public. Just go away and never come back. You’re done. It’s done. You are too mentally insane to be in the public eye anymore. It was a good run. You accomplished a lot, revived an
entire genre but it’s over now.” Yikes.

But Tyla did then post a pic of herself on Instagram with a Nicki song on it, so god knows what’s going on there.

Kim Petras spoke out

Kim Petras always adored Nicki Minaj and the two finally collaborated on Alone back in 2023. But Kim Petras, who is trans, clearly couldn’t not say anything with the current vitriol Nicki has been spouting.

There were also lies circulating Kim removed the collab on Spotify – but that’s not true.

Gavin Newsom’s office shaded Nicki

Most of the right wing Trump loving pivot of Nicki Minaj right now that’s had celebs speaking out is her hyperfixation on Gavin Newsom. His press office clapped back with some elite level shade actually that would make Drag Race queens jealous.

It posted a link about Megan’s Law, which lets people see what registered sex offenders are in their area. Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty is a registered sex offender after a rape he committed on a 16 year old girl in 1996.

