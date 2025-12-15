The girls are fighting! Jordan Firstman is beefing with Heated Rivalry stars over steamy scenes

9 hours ago

The two gay shows right now are shading each other as the stars engage in some chaotic beefing and diss comments that are then getting wrapped up in a friendly package. I’m not buying it. The biggest gay TV shows right now that are making headlines for their viral sex scenes are of course Heated Rivalry – starring Hudson Williams and François Arnaud – and I Love LA which has the quite famous Jordan Firstman in it. They’ve now both kinda backtracked, but the beef was clearly real at first. Here’s everything going down between the stars of the two shows as Jordan Firstman beefs with the Heated Rivalry cast over their depictions of gay sex. No shade, but have we not got bigger issues to be cracking on with right now divas…

The two shows: Some context

Heated Rivalry is ALL over social media right now because Hudson Williams and François Arnaud have explicit gay sex scenes in it that’s full of testosterone and competitive play. The show is based on a book and is the story of two rival hockey players who have a secret passionate relationship when they’re off the ice. On the flip side, I Love LA is Rachel Sennott’s LA centric comedy series. It’s all, as you’d expect, very LA. For better or for worse if you’re into that type of thing.

Jordan Firstman made comments criticising the sex in Heated Rivalry

Speaking to Vulture, Firstman said about the sex scenes in I Love LA compared to Heated Rivalry. He said “Yeah, we’re going for it. It’s gay. I’m sorry, I watched those first two episodes of ‘Heated Rivalry’ and it’s just not gay. It’s not how gay people fuck. There’s so few things that actually show gay sex.”

He then said audiences aren’t interested in “real” depictions of gay sex. He continued “But they want to see ‘Heated Rivalry.’ I go to art to be confronted and to think, but a lot of people just want entertainment or to see two straight hockey players pretending to be gay and fucking.”

Arnaud clapped back on Insta

Before then saying he loved I Love LA on his Instagram story, in a comment section about Firstman’s comments François Arnaud clapped back saying “Is there only one way to have ‘authentic’ gay sex on tv? Should the sex that closeted hockey players have look like the sex that sceney LA gay guys have?”

Brutal.

Jordan Firstman then walked back his comments

WE GOT HIS ASS SCRABBLING pic.twitter.com/Gg6p8OLLkK — Mark (@LouieFanaticBoy) December 13, 2025

On his Instagram story, Jordan Firstman then said he was going to “get better” at how he words things. He stated “I love ‘Heated Rivalry’ and ultimately I’m a f-ggot who can’t shut the fuck up but I’m gunna get better at that.”

The girls are truly fighting. It’s better than Drag Race drama at this point.

