The Tab
Heated Rivalry Jordan Firstman

The girls are fighting! Jordan Firstman is beefing with Heated Rivalry stars over steamy scenes

‘Is there only one way to have authentic gay s*x on TV?’

Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment

The two gay shows right now are shading each other as the stars engage in some chaotic beefing and diss comments that are then getting wrapped up in a friendly package. I’m not buying it. The biggest gay TV shows right now that are making headlines for their viral sex scenes are of course Heated Rivalry – starring Hudson Williams and François Arnaud – and I Love LA which has the quite famous Jordan Firstman in it. They’ve now both kinda backtracked, but the beef was clearly real at first. Here’s everything going down between the stars of the two shows as Jordan Firstman beefs with the Heated Rivalry cast over their depictions of gay sex. No shade, but have we not got bigger issues to be cracking on with right now divas…

The two shows: Some context

Heated Rivalry is ALL over social media right now because Hudson Williams and François Arnaud have explicit gay sex scenes in it that’s full of testosterone and competitive play. The show is based on a book and is the story of two rival hockey players who have a secret passionate relationship when they’re off the ice. On the flip side, I Love LA is Rachel Sennott’s LA centric comedy series. It’s all, as you’d expect, very LA. For better or for worse if you’re into that type of thing.

Jordan Firstman made comments criticising the sex in Heated Rivalry

Speaking to Vulture, Firstman said about the sex scenes in I Love LA compared to Heated Rivalry. He said “Yeah, we’re going for it. It’s gay. I’m sorry, I watched those first two episodes of ‘Heated Rivalry’ and it’s just not gay. It’s not how gay people fuck. There’s so few things that actually show gay sex.”

Most Read

university of nottingham trent building uk universities selling of campuses

UK universities resorting to selling off whole campuses during financial struggles

Tom Holland speaks out about Zendaya as Robert Pattinson ‘engagement’ pic goes viral

John Hamm

Explaining TikTok’s ‘Turn the Lights Off’ trend, and what it’s got to do with vibey Jon Hamm

He then said audiences aren’t interested in “real” depictions of gay sex. He continued “But they want to see ‘Heated Rivalry.’ I go to art to be confronted and to think, but a lot of people just want entertainment or to see two straight hockey players pretending to be gay and fucking.”

Arnaud clapped back on Insta

Before then saying he loved I Love LA on his Instagram story, in a comment section about Firstman’s comments François Arnaud clapped back saying “Is there only one way to have ‘authentic’ gay sex on tv? Should the sex that closeted hockey players have look like the sex that sceney LA gay guys have?”

Brutal.

Jordan Firstman then walked back his comments

On his Instagram story, Jordan Firstman then said he was going to “get better” at how he words things. He stated “I love ‘Heated Rivalry’ and ultimately I’m a f-ggot who can’t shut the fuck up but I’m gunna get better at that.”

The girls are truly fighting. It’s better than Drag Race drama at this point.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

 

More on: Celebrity LGBTQ+ TV
Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment

Read Next

Heated Rivalry

Heated Rivalry’s creator had salty response to backlash surrounding the lead stars’ sexualities

Queen

14 videos of New York subway’s resident lip sync queen, who fully pretends to have Adele’s voice

This is not RuPaul’s Best Friend Race: All the wildest Drag Race feuds over the years

Latest

5 types of people you WILL encounter on Durham LinkedIn

May Thomson

Unfortunately for all…

Man vs baby AI truth

Truth behind the baby in Netflix’s Man vs Baby looking almost too perfect and is it actually AI?

Suchismita Ghosh

While watching, it’s all I could think about

Possible ‘hidden meaning’ of tie Charlie Kirk’s alleged killer Tyler Robinson wore in court

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s been lots of speculation

mafs uk 2025 cast and then keye looking contemplative with a cocktail

Keye details four MAFS UK couples he thinks should’ve been matched instead, and I’m shook

Claudia Cox

You’ll have to hear him out

Stranger Things Dr Kay creator Linda Hamilton

Stranger Things creators and Linda Hamilton ‘reveal’ who Dr Kay really is as volume two nears

Suchismita Ghosh

‘She has an agenda’

TomB Raider updated timeline

It just got super messy with two new games, so here’s the full Tomb Raider timeline explained

Harrison Brocklehurst

Prequels, reboots, origin stories and Netflix animated series… Even Lara Croft superfans are confused

‘Sick’ clip of young Finn Wolfhard being ‘sexualised’ in Stranger Things interview resurfaces

Ellissa Bain

‘Literally made my skin crawl’

Nick Reiner arrested and charged in connection with brutal stabbing of Rob and Michele

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They were killed in their Los Angeles home on Sunday

Nick Reiner

Everything we know about Nick as he’s arrested after the killing of his dad, Rob Reiner

Kieran Galpin

Rob and Michele were found dead on Sunday

some mafs uk 2025 cast and then whatsapp symbols to represent group chat

A nosy look inside the MAFS UK cast’s drama-filled WhatsApp group chats, and who is banned

Claudia Cox

They have at least six different ones now?!

5 types of people you WILL encounter on Durham LinkedIn

May Thomson

Unfortunately for all…

Man vs baby AI truth

Truth behind the baby in Netflix’s Man vs Baby looking almost too perfect and is it actually AI?

Suchismita Ghosh

While watching, it’s all I could think about

Possible ‘hidden meaning’ of tie Charlie Kirk’s alleged killer Tyler Robinson wore in court

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s been lots of speculation

mafs uk 2025 cast and then keye looking contemplative with a cocktail

Keye details four MAFS UK couples he thinks should’ve been matched instead, and I’m shook

Claudia Cox

You’ll have to hear him out

Stranger Things Dr Kay creator Linda Hamilton

Stranger Things creators and Linda Hamilton ‘reveal’ who Dr Kay really is as volume two nears

Suchismita Ghosh

‘She has an agenda’

TomB Raider updated timeline

It just got super messy with two new games, so here’s the full Tomb Raider timeline explained

Harrison Brocklehurst

Prequels, reboots, origin stories and Netflix animated series… Even Lara Croft superfans are confused

‘Sick’ clip of young Finn Wolfhard being ‘sexualised’ in Stranger Things interview resurfaces

Ellissa Bain

‘Literally made my skin crawl’

Nick Reiner arrested and charged in connection with brutal stabbing of Rob and Michele

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They were killed in their Los Angeles home on Sunday

Nick Reiner

Everything we know about Nick as he’s arrested after the killing of his dad, Rob Reiner

Kieran Galpin

Rob and Michele were found dead on Sunday

some mafs uk 2025 cast and then whatsapp symbols to represent group chat

A nosy look inside the MAFS UK cast’s drama-filled WhatsApp group chats, and who is banned

Claudia Cox

They have at least six different ones now?!