All Fortune 500 CEOs have been invited to a ‘special’ screening of brutal new film – here’s why

Neon, the film studio behind smashes like Longlegs, are known for marketing campaigns that definitely push the boundaries of what we expect. We all remember where we were when we first saw those ambiguous and terrifying Longlegs teasers that had barely any context. Now with the new film No Other Choice coming out – the Neon team have attacked with an even more combative marketing scheme. They have announced a screening of No Other Choice and invited only the Fortune 500 CEOs, and it’s both petty and brutal and everyone’s going mad for it. Here’s why it’s such a power move.

The invite is a bit… menacing

On behalf of Director Park Chan-wook’s new film, we are cordially inviting all Fortune 500 CEOs to a special screening of NO OTHER CHOICE. This is truly a film that speaks to our gracious executive leaders and the culture they have cultivated. RSVP at [email protected] pic.twitter.com/B2AMBPzDFM — NEON (@neonrated) December 15, 2025

No Other Choice is directed by Park Chan-wook and stars the Front Man from Squid Game (!), and it’s a dark comedy that satirises the cutthroat nature of the corporate world and those higher ups with violent consequences. The sarcastic invite to the Fortune 500 CEOs says “This is truly a film that speaks to our gracious executive leaders and the culture they have cultivated.” The invite would have them all at a screening on December 17th – probably feeling very awkward in their seats whilst watching.

The invite itself is a work of passive aggressive art. It reads “NO OTHER CHOICE spotlights many parts of your humble mission to achieve corporate greatness. From the unbearable weight you carry upholding your employees’ livelihoods, to the systems you strive to conquer for economic growth, to the conditions and resources you govern in times of strategic mergers and realignment – this is truly a film that speaks to you and the culture you have cultivated!

“Your special screening will take place on December 17 at 5PM in New York City. No need to pay to enter — this one is on us.”

I have a feeling it’s going to be a VERY empty screening – but if any of those CEOs go to the No Other Choice showing I will applaud them for their ability to try and look inwardly. Won’t hold my breath, though.

