The six obscene videos Bonnie Blue has now posted from her Bali scandal are so messy

Earlier this month, Bonnie Blue was arrested in Bali. Last week she was sentenced and carted off back to the UK, and now Bonnie Blue is doing what Bonnie Blue does best – she’s making videos about the Bali scandal.

Bonnie Blue was arrested by police in Bali when she attempted to take her Bang Bus tour worldwide. The huge police raid saw multiple Australian men also taken into custody at the same time as Bonnie, after a member of the public called the police and her studio was subsequently raided. She was called in over “suspected pornography or the creation of indecent video material”.

No material was found, and instead Bonnie’s sentence was focused around her visa. She was booted out the country, and fined what amounted to around £9.50. I’m sure she’s heartbroken.

And since then, she’s been constantly poking fun at her run-in with the law. Here’s a rundown of all the videos Bonnie Blue has now posted about her Bali escapades, and what she’s had to say.

1. ‘Last meal before getting deported’

Bonnie posted a video of herself eating pizza, knowing the next day she was due to get deported from Bali. She joked the pizza was “better than jail food” and said she was about to be escorted by police to the airport. “What’s worse, I’ve got to get on an economy fight,” she said. Tragically, just days before her arrest, Bonnie shared a video of her enjoying the first class trip to Bali. Yeah, the way back was much less glamorous.

She said the police are “obsessed” with her and explained her side of the story a little more. All she really cared about was the state of the jail she was thrown into, a noted she wasn’t allowed to do her skincare, and there wasn’t any clean water.

2. ‘Get ready with me for trial’

A further video was a get ready with me, but not the usual night out or day out you might see on TikTok, this one was for Bonnie Blue going on trial. She put on her makeup, and said that despite being strongly advised not to, she was taking her “Schoolies” t-shirt to the court.

Bonnie then claimed she was set up by a woman who organised her Bali tour – who she also claimed was paid $150k to set things up. In the video, Bonnie said: “The girl that organised this whole trip for me, she was like: ‘Oh, I’ll sort security, hotels, lawyer, flights, everything.’ [She] charged me £75,000 ($150,000) – she has taken a big chunk of the money and then has reported me to the police, so thanks.”

3. Bonnie shared a video that she made right before being arrested

Bonnie has since shared a video that she made right before being arrested. In it, she was describing a game she was about to play with men in Bali, which was the exact game she was playing when the police burst in and banged her up. She’s obviously re-edited the clip and uploaded it with hindsight, as it’s now a get ready video “before I get arrested”.

In the video, off camera, a voice explained the concept of the shoot. The shoot contained her and a bunch of men playing a guessing game about who hasn’t slept with Bonnie Blue. Bonnie then asked: “Are we just saying this is Schoolies 2025? Because if we say this is Bali 2025 I’ll literally be incriminating myself.”

She then continued by discussing the extra scrutiny her high profile and controversial approach has brought her, and said: “Anyone else could get away with it…because the Bali people aren’t going to look at them. Anything I post, the lawyers and Bali people are looking at.”

4. The last meal before the arrest

After the video above getting ready, Bonnie posted a video of them pausing half-way through the shoot to have some food. So, literally minutes before her arrest took place. “If I’d of known, I’d of eaten more,” she said in the caption.

5. A McDonald’s before the embassy, obviously

What do you do before going to visit the embassy? Get a McDonald’s breakfast, of course. Bonnie joked they’re her “new friends” and did a vlog in the car of her eating. In case you’re wondering, her go-to breakfast item is a double sausage and egg McMuffin without the egg and with extra cheese.

She explained that after all this drama she’s heading back to Nottingham to see her family this week, to celebrate her sister’s birthday.

6. The last one was also about the embassy

Staying her usual unbothered self, Bonnie filmed a get ready video ahead of seeing the embassy. Despite it being a very serious meeting, she joked she’d then “take them back to a hotel room.” She said the main purpose of the day was to “film content” with the people there.

Literally nothing will stop her.

