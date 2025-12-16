The Tab

Here’s how to see your Snapchat Wrapped 2025, and can you really check other people’s?!

People are freaking out

Snapchat just launched its 2025 Wrapped, and people are saying you can check other people’s stats this year too?! Here’s how to see your Snapchat Recap, and what’s really going on.

Right, here’s how to see your Snapchat Wrapped 2025

Snapchat Recap 2025 started rolling out on Monday (15th December), and gives you a little highlight reel of all your top stats. The Wrapped feature tells you how many chats and photos you sent, who you sent the most Snaps too, how many stories you posted and loads of other interesting things.

To find it, here’s what you need to do:

  1. Open Snapchat
  2. Go to the Camera screen
  3. Click on Memories
  4. Your Snapchat Recap 2025 reel will be at the top

If it’s not working, try shutting the Snapchat app and then reopening it again. Also, try deleting and reinstalling the app and clearing your cache by going to Snapchat > Profile > Settings > Clear Cache. Snapchat Recap might not be available in your region yet, so keep checking back over the coming days.

Can you really see other people’s Snapchat Wrapped?!

Videos are flooding TikTok of people claiming you can now see other people’s Snapchat Wrapped, and everyone’s going absolutely crazy.

“Nah I’m suing Snapchat because what do you mean we can see anyone’s 2025 Snap Recap with only their username,” one video says.

Another adds: “Apparently if you have their Snap username you can view their 2025 Snap Recap.”

So, what’s going on?! Well, this isn’t an official Snapchat feature. People are claiming they’re using third-party sites called Snitchchat and CheckMyRecap2025 to do this.

However, both of these sites are real, but they seem a bit sketchy, and it appears to be a scam. There’s no actual evidence of people viewing other people’s Snapchat Wrapped, and it all looks fake. So don’t risk it!

