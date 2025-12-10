OnlyFans’ top models of 2025 finally revealed, with the unhinged amount of money they earn

2 hours ago

As we barrel towards 2026, which will no doubt come with its own viral moments and divisive public figures, it’s about time we looked at the top OnlyFans performers of 2025.

Each December brings a boatload of wrapped-style content that names and shames your habits from the previous 365 days. Spotify obviously started the trend, but now literally everyone has jumped on the train. You’ve got the gaming industry’s answer to Spotify Wrapped with PlayStation Wrap-Up and Fortnite Wrapped, but also Discord Checkpoint, Instagram Wrapped, and TikTok Wrapped. Apple Music also has its own for all four of its users.

Naturally, we turn to other areas where people spend their time. Though OnlyFans itself is yet to launch a wrapped, which would undoubtedly be chaos incarnate, Pornhub’s Year in Review annually shares some pretty interesting insights into our adult entertainment habits. Many of their top performers are making an absolute killing on OnlyFans, alongside more traditional adult content, so here they are.

20. Maximo Garcia is one of the top OnlyFans models of 2025

Rising 15 places since 2024’s Year in Review, Maximo Garcia is a Spanish OnlyFans model who is currently ranked among the most popular adult entertainers in the world. He’s also collaborated with Lily Phillips. As a result, his net worth is around $3 million.

19. Brandi Love has been working for decades

@brandilovevip We’re getting there! Even with the delays and shitty people involved we are in the home stretch! ♬ original sound – BrandiLoveVIP

Brandi Love has been working in mainstream adult entertainment for decades, so of course, she has an OnlyFans, Fansly, and everything in between. She’s got a reported net worth of $4 million.

18. Martina Smeraldi is new to the industry

Martina Smeraldi is a brand new addition to the list, and while her net worth is unknown, it’s been reported that she rakes in $11k a month.

17. Blake Blossom

AVN Awards Host Blake Blossom has risen 11 places in 2025, making her one of the top models of the year on both OnlyFans and Pornhub. She’s now got an estimated net worth of $3 million.

16. Alina Angel does everything

Producing, acting, directing, hell, proboably even lighting, Alina Angel does everything in the adult entertainment world. Her approximate net worth is between $282k t0 $1.69 million.

15. Natasha Nice is in the same place as last year

Natasha Nice is believed to be worth around $5 million after working in corn for a number of years.

14. Mia Malkova has gone down in the rankings

Mia Malkova has been an adult film actress for yonks, and in between her regular gig and posting videos on OnlyFans, she became a popular Twitch streamer. She’s said to be worth $6 million.

13. Rae Lil Black is rising fast

Rae Lil Black, real name Nuray Istiqbal, is an influencer, streamer, and OnlyFans girly with a huge online presence. There’s not a huge amount of information on her earnings, but considering her varied methods of revenue, it’s got to be chunky.

12. Riley Reid needs no introductions

Riley Reid is perhaps one of the most famous pornstars on the planet, having dominated both traditional films and OnlyFans content. After years in the biz, she’s amassed a fortune of $15 million.

11. Jessica Sodi has gone up seven points

There isn’t a great deal of information available about Jessica Sodi’s finances, but shocker, she’s hella rich. Her Instagram is beyond lavish, and it’s said she makes $21k a month from Instagram alone.

10. Lexi Luna is worth $1 million

Now we’re in the top 10 OnlyFans models of 2025, with Lexi Luna just making the cut. She’s worth about $1 million, but doesn’t just earn money from adult films and OnlyFans.

9. Abella Danger might not be on OnlyFans for much longer

After pretty much conquering the world of adult entertainment, Abella Danger is going back to school become a lawyer. Her $12 million net worth is sure to help.

8. Eva Elfie is down slightly in 2025

Eva Elfie is a Russian adult entertainer, entering the industry in 2021 and immediately winning a pretty big award at AVN. Her wealth is around $2 million.

7. Johnny Sins is the guy to beat

Johnny Sins is immoveable in the top models of 2025, having also sat at number seven in 2024. He’s worked in p*rn for decades, and has become one of its more recognisable faces thanks to the many, many memes about him. He recently collabed with Lily Phillips.

Johnny Sins’ net worth is $5 million, but I honestly thought it would be more.

6. Omg, it’s Lily Phillips!

Our girl requires no introduction, and for the first time, Lily has dominated the Year in Review at number six on the chart. We are obviously intimately aware of her x-rated career, but she was worth £2 million in 2024. I’m betting it’s gone up massively.

5. We’re into the big boys with Lana Rhoades

Though she quit the filthy industry a few years ago, Lana Rhoades is clearly still the girl to beat. She recently pivoted into more traditional influencing, but even if she fails, she’s still worth a whopping $8 million.

4. Bonnie Blue is almost in the top three

Bonnie Blue’s infamy speaks for itself, with the OnlyFans girly arrested in Bali just this week. After almost too many viral stunts to count, she’s racked up a wealth of £3 million.

3. Violet Myers’ icon status is immovable

She was number three in 2024 and ranked in third place once again in 2025. Between OnlyFans, merch, and traditional adult films, Violet has a net worth between $1 million and $3 million.

2. Angela White was number one last year

In 2024, Angela White was the girl on top. A lot has clearly changed.

Her bank account is now at a whopping $10 million; being the queen of adult entertainment sure does pay well.

1. Erm, the top OnlyFans model of 2025 is… a guy?

Both OnlyFans and mainstream p*rn are usually dominated by women, for quite obvious reasons. Despite that, and after going up five places, the person to beat is now a dude called Alex Adams. Don’t let that generic ChatGPT name fool you, Alex has done everything: Gay, straight, group, and everything in between.

Despite being number one, his net worth is only $1 million.

