Does Apple Music have a Listening Age?! How to see your Replay, and features it includes

1 hour ago

After Spotify dropped its famous Wrapped feature on Wednesday, jealous Apple Music subscribers are now wondering they can see their Listening Age.

Spotify Wrapped has a whole host of new features this year, including one part which gives you a Listening Age based on the music you enjoyed in 2025.

It’s based on something called a “reminiscence bump” which Spotify describes as the “tendency to feel most connected to the music from your younger years”.

The feature basically compares your musical taste to other people in your age group, but is there an Apple Music version?! Here’s everything you need to know.

So, does Apple Music have a Listening Age feature?!

Apple Music launched their Replay 2025 earlier this week, but it doesn’t have a Listening Age. The music recap tool isn’t anywhere near as snazzy as Spotify’s version, and only really gives you two main stats:

Your total minutes spent listening to Apple Music

Your top songs, albums, artists and genres

apple music users reading spotify users’ listening age tweets pic.twitter.com/knu44N8drY — the fate of melisa (@zenithsarcher) December 3, 2025

There are no cool clubs to be part of or fan leaderboards to see where you rank against others for your top artists. Yeah, Apple Music Replay is a bit boring tbh.

You do get a highlight reel that runs through your main stats and a card to share, and you can see the total number of artists you listened to, your longest artist streak and your favourite genre. But that’s about it.

Apple Music does not have to calculate a “listening age” because everyone who uses Apple Music is roughly 34 years old — Janel Comeau 🍁 (@VeryBadLlama) December 3, 2025

Here’s how to see your Apple Music Replay 2025

If you want to take a look at your Apple Music Replay anyway, here’s how to do it:

You can also get it on the web by going to replay.music.apple.com. At least that’s one thing you can’t do with Spotify Wrapped.

For more like this – like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image by: Spotify