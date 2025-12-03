The Tab
Spotify Wrapped 2025 club role

Spotify Wrapped 2025: Explaining the club and role feature you get assigned this year

It’s confusing, so here’s what they all mean

Harrison Brocklehurst | Trends

Every single year on Spotify Wrapped day you get given something you have no idea what to make of. Whether it’s some form or listening mood or trend or weird tarot card, you always know there’s something to unpack. This year’s most befuddling part, apart form the fact you might be a 30 year old man like me who gets unsettlingly told he has the listening age of an 18 year old, is of course the club feature in Spotify Wrapped 2025. The club feature is assigned to you so you can see your own and the role in the club, but if you wanna know more about what it means in Spotify Wrapped 2025 here’s the full system explained.

How they do clubs

According to info over on the Spotify Newsroom about how songs get assigned to each club, this is the lowdown. Each song on Spotify gets labelled with a set of descriptors. For example, your go to breakup anthem might carry tags like heartbreak or yearning, drawn from the kinds of user playlists it most often appears on.

These tags are then grouped into six larger Clubs. Spotify works out a score for each Club based on your listening activity and places you in the one where you rank the highest. Your specific role within that Club is based on the behaviours and listening habits that make you stand out from other members.

What are all the clubs and roles in Spotify Wrapped?

The club and the role feature in Spotify Wrapped 2025 features these different clubs.

Here’s an explainer of all the roles in each club, too

There are loads of roles you then get assigned in whatever club you’re in. These are as follows, again, all information sourced from the Spotify Newsroom.

  • LEADER: “Your listening is strongly aligned with club values, making you a perfect role model.”
  • SCOUT: “You listen to the freshest releases, always pushing your club forward.”
  • ARCHIVIST: “Your listening delves into past eras, ensuring club history never fades.”
  • CURATOR: “You’re a focused playlist creator, combining the best of your club into mixes.”
  • COLLECTOR: “You often save music to your library, building a large club collection.”
  • RECRUITER: “You share music far and wide, bringing in frequent new club members.”
  • LOYALIST: “You rarely skip tracks, confirming your unwavering dedication to the club.”
  • SUPPORTER: “Your listening favors one artist, ensuring they’re heard around your club.”
  • BROADCASTER: “You listen to podcasts more than others, keeping club conversation alive.”
  • SPECIALIST: “You explore experimental sounds, refining your club’s sonic boundaries.”

I love being a recruiter I have to say. Rest assured every single person will be getting sent links from my music.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

 

More on: Music Spotify Spotify Wrapped
Harrison Brocklehurst | Trends
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Here’s how to find Spotify Wrapped 2025’s Fan Leaderboard, and why you don’t have it

Here’s how to use the new Spotify Wrapped Party feature and compare music with your friends

Spotify Wrapped listening age

Right, this is exactly how Spotify Wrapped 2025 calculates your Listening Age

Latest

Murder investigation started after Bristol student fatally stabbed

Jemima Kenley

Vijay Kumar Sheoran’s family are campaigning to repatriate his body to India following his death

University of Bristol student missing in Romanian mountains

Annabel Hitchcock

A search for University of Bristol student George Smyth, who vanished on a hike in a Romanian mountain range, has entered its 10th day

Spotify Wrapped

From Sexy Drill to Boom Bap, here’s what all the rogue genres in 2025’s Spotify Wrapped mean

Kieran Galpin

Alexa, play some Yé-yé

spotify wrapped 2025 template

Here are the best templates to make your own fake Spotify Wrapped 2025 cards

Ellissa Bain

It’s always the funniest bit

After the JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes split rumours… is her ex already engaged?!

Hebe Hancock

That was quick

Man tried to murder Birmingham student by driving car into nightclub crowd, court hears

Freya Bird

Mohammed Suffi is on trial for the attempted murder of Caliston Calistus, who suffered ‘catastrophic’ injuries during the attack

Spotify Wrapped 2025 club role

Spotify Wrapped 2025: Explaining the club and role feature you get assigned this year

Harrison Brocklehurst

It’s confusing, so here’s what they all mean

Here’s how to find Spotify Wrapped 2025’s Fan Leaderboard, and why you don’t have it

Ellissa Bain

It’s not showing for everyone

Here’s how to use the new Spotify Wrapped Party feature and compare music with your friends

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s actually so fun

Timepiece nightclub cleared to keep license after Freshers’ Week incident

Nicola Cirican

A licensing committee has ruled that staff responded to the incident appropriately

Murder investigation started after Bristol student fatally stabbed

Jemima Kenley

Vijay Kumar Sheoran’s family are campaigning to repatriate his body to India following his death

University of Bristol student missing in Romanian mountains

Annabel Hitchcock

A search for University of Bristol student George Smyth, who vanished on a hike in a Romanian mountain range, has entered its 10th day

Spotify Wrapped

From Sexy Drill to Boom Bap, here’s what all the rogue genres in 2025’s Spotify Wrapped mean

Kieran Galpin

Alexa, play some Yé-yé

spotify wrapped 2025 template

Here are the best templates to make your own fake Spotify Wrapped 2025 cards

Ellissa Bain

It’s always the funniest bit

After the JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes split rumours… is her ex already engaged?!

Hebe Hancock

That was quick

Man tried to murder Birmingham student by driving car into nightclub crowd, court hears

Freya Bird

Mohammed Suffi is on trial for the attempted murder of Caliston Calistus, who suffered ‘catastrophic’ injuries during the attack

Spotify Wrapped 2025 club role

Spotify Wrapped 2025: Explaining the club and role feature you get assigned this year

Harrison Brocklehurst

It’s confusing, so here’s what they all mean

Here’s how to find Spotify Wrapped 2025’s Fan Leaderboard, and why you don’t have it

Ellissa Bain

It’s not showing for everyone

Here’s how to use the new Spotify Wrapped Party feature and compare music with your friends

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s actually so fun

Timepiece nightclub cleared to keep license after Freshers’ Week incident

Nicola Cirican

A licensing committee has ruled that staff responded to the incident appropriately