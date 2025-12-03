Spotify Wrapped 2025: Explaining the club and role feature you get assigned this year

6 hours ago

Every single year on Spotify Wrapped day you get given something you have no idea what to make of. Whether it’s some form or listening mood or trend or weird tarot card, you always know there’s something to unpack. This year’s most befuddling part, apart form the fact you might be a 30 year old man like me who gets unsettlingly told he has the listening age of an 18 year old, is of course the club feature in Spotify Wrapped 2025. The club feature is assigned to you so you can see your own and the role in the club, but if you wanna know more about what it means in Spotify Wrapped 2025 here’s the full system explained.

How they do clubs

According to info over on the Spotify Newsroom about how songs get assigned to each club, this is the lowdown. Each song on Spotify gets labelled with a set of descriptors. For example, your go to breakup anthem might carry tags like heartbreak or yearning, drawn from the kinds of user playlists it most often appears on.

These tags are then grouped into six larger Clubs. Spotify works out a score for each Club based on your listening activity and places you in the one where you rank the highest. Your specific role within that Club is based on the behaviours and listening habits that make you stand out from other members.

What are all the clubs and roles in Spotify Wrapped?

The club and the role feature in Spotify Wrapped 2025 features these different clubs.

Here’s an explainer of all the roles in each club, too

There are loads of roles you then get assigned in whatever club you’re in. These are as follows, again, all information sourced from the Spotify Newsroom.

LEADER: “Your listening is strongly aligned with club values, making you a perfect role model.”

SCOUT: “You listen to the freshest releases, always pushing your club forward.”

ARCHIVIST: “Your listening delves into past eras, ensuring club history never fades.”

CURATOR: “You’re a focused playlist creator, combining the best of your club into mixes.”

COLLECTOR: “You often save music to your library, building a large club collection.”

RECRUITER: “You share music far and wide, bringing in frequent new club members.”

LOYALIST: “You rarely skip tracks, confirming your unwavering dedication to the club.”

SUPPORTER: “Your listening favors one artist, ensuring they’re heard around your club.”

BROADCASTER: “You listen to podcasts more than others, keeping club conversation alive.”

SPECIALIST: “You explore experimental sounds, refining your club’s sonic boundaries.”

I love being a recruiter I have to say. Rest assured every single person will be getting sent links from my music.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.