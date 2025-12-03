Here’s how to find Spotify Wrapped 2025’s Fan Leaderboard, and why you don’t have it

6 hours ago

Spotify Wrapped 2025 is finally here and people are calling it the best one yet, with loads of new features like a Listening Age and party to compare your Wrapped with friends. Another new addition this year is the Fan Leaderboard, but some people are really struggling to find it. If you’re confused, here’s where it is.

🚨 Spotify introduces a ‘Fan Leaderboard’ on this year's #SpotifyWrapped where users can see where they rank among their favorite artist’s listeners worldwide — based on total minutes listened 🤩 pic.twitter.com/QiA5OAMfXE — 𝗔𝗟𝗕𝗨𝗠 𝗧𝗔𝗟𝗞𝗦 📀 (@AlbumTalksHQ) December 3, 2025

Spotify Wrapped 2025 has a brand new Fan Leaderboard

The Fan Leaderboard gives you a number which shows exactly where you rank in the world based on the number of minutes you listened to a specific artist.

“Think you’re one of your top artist’s biggest fans? This year, you might see where you rank among their listeners worldwide, based on your total minutes listened,” Spotify explains.

Here’s how to find where you rank on the Fan Leaderboard

Your number rank will appear when you first watch your Spotify Wrapped reel. Then, you can go back and see it again by going to the “Revisit your Wrapped” section here and clicking on the “Fan Leaderboard” box.

Open it, and a big number will pop on the screen which shows where you are on the leaderboard for a specific artist you’ve listened to a lot between January 2025 and mid-November 2025.

What if you don’t have the Fan Leaderboard feature?!

If the Fan Leaderboard box isn’t on your app, that means you sadly didn’t rank. Only the very top listeners of their top artist are shown in the ranks. . So, if the feature isn’t in your Wrapped reel, that means you didn’t listen to that artist enough.

“Unlocking the Fan Leaderboard means you’re officially one of your top artist’s biggest fans, based on how many minutes you’ve spent listening,” Spotify says. The exact amount of people on each leaderboard varies by artist, but it ranges from 10 to 999,999.

