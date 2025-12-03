The Tab
Spotify Wrapped

Is Spotify Wrapped 2025 not appearing for you? Here’s what you need to do

There’s a really easy fix, guys

Kieran Galpin | Trends

If you’re out here thinking, “Why don’t I have Spotify wrapped?” when everyone is sharing their most-streamed artists of 2025, don’t fear, we’ve got you covered.

Though you can see your Spotify listening stats year-round, and not just in December, there’s no denying that the production value of Spotify Wrapped adds a bit of drama to what could be a very boring experience. There are fun categories, messages from the biggest musical stars on the planet, and a few fun inclusions each year that leave us scratching our heads.

Though Spotify Wrapped 2025 officially dropped today, some people are complaining that the app is not automatically showing them this year’s figures.

“SPOTIFY WHERE IS MY SPOTIFY WRAPPED?” one person screamed on Twitter.

Another said: “Now, where is my Spotify Wrapped for 2025, seeing as everyone else has theirs?”

Here’s what you need to do.

Here’s why you don’t have Spotify Wrapped 2025

It’s worth remembering that Spotify Wrapped is a global event, meaning there are 713 million people currently waiting to see which song/artist they should be most ashamed of in 2025. That takes time to roll out, and while all Spotify users will eventually get a push notification about the annual event, it’s not all going to happen instantly.

Have some patience, and it will arrive.

Patience is for losers; here’s how to cheat

If you really don’t want to wait for Spotify to tell you when your 2025 Wrapped is ready, there’s a really simple solution:

  1. Google Spotify Wrapped 2025
  2. Click on the very first link, which should be from Spotify
  3. That will automatically take you to Spotify Wrapped 2025 if the app is downloaded on your device

If not, or for some reason the technology gods are snubbing you, you can also just click this link to view your figures.

Happy reminiscing, and remember, just because Spotify tells you you’ve got the listening habits of an 80-year-old, doesn’t mean you aren’t cool.

