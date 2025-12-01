Spotify’s teasing Wrapped with these logos, so we worked out which artists they all represent

4 hours ago

Spotify has a new trick up its sleeve when it comes to Spotify Wrapped and it’s basically having everyone guess what artists might be featured heavily in Wrapped. The streaming service does this by releasing a load of Spotify logos for fans and music obsessives to debate over and argue over who is which artist. Some of them are pretty clear if you’ve got your ear to the ground and some needed fans to work them out. We’ve cracked the code however, so here are who all the artists logos from Spotify Wrapped 2025 like stand for based on our knowledge and some cold hard evidence.

The whole lot

spotify teases 2025 spotify wrapped with artist-inspired logos. can you guess? pic.twitter.com/OoovVQ5JVT — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) November 29, 2025

There are currently seven logos representing artists and songs for Spotify Wrapped 2025, so let’s break it down.

The first one, which is the pink one, is widely thought to be Blackpink. This would make a lot of sense with the colour scheme and because Blackpink are streaming giants. Also seen some theories it’s APT – which was Rosé’s big hit with Bruno Mars and to be honest that still makes sense.

The next one is a bit more up for debate – a blue one with a swirly print on it. I’ve seen Tate McRae mumblings for this but mostly people theorising it’s Doja Cat – Jealous Type. Aesthetically that makes sense but my biggest drawback here is that Jealous Type went platinum in MY bedroom but wasn’t actually that huge on Spotify…

The black one with Daisies all over it is easy – it’s Justin Bieber with his big single from this year’s album Swag. The song is literally called Daisies, so.

Next up is the tartan one, which is definitely PinkPantheress who used that aesthetic all over the era of Fancy That – her big mixtape of the year.

The green goo one has caused a lot of debate but those IN THE KNOW know that despite the purple background being a bit misleading it’s clearly a nod to the huge year KATSEYE have had because the Gnarly artwork features the song title in that exact same goo.

The tambourine one is the most puzzling. I’ve seen Olivia Dean chucked about which makes sense, but also seen it be a reference to Oasis. I think that would also make sense because of the huge tour and how much their streams have increased when everyone’s been mad for it.

And finally, the last one is absolutely without question Abracadabra by Lady Gaga. The Gessafelstein remix she dropped earlier this year has the same aesthetic in its single artwork.

Wrapped is likely coming this week! So won’t have to wait long!

