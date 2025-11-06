The Tab
Spotify Wrapped 2025 cut off

Okay, here’s what we know about when Spotify stops counting streams for Wrapped 2025

Every year is slightly different

Harrison Brocklehurst | Trends

It’s actually surreal to say it but Spotify Wrapped is about ONE MONTH away. In four weeks time, we’ll all see the shameful data that this year was actually flop. No Brat summer to be had. The only redeemable big music moments of the year are unfortunately coming out now, with West End Girl by Lily Allen dominating my final days of stream counting and hopefully I’ve streamed it enough to qualify in my stats. That and Rosalía releasing what will be the album of the millennia come tomorrow. I’m being a bit harsh, the most streamed albums in Harrison HQ were Addison Rae’s iconic debut and some excellent work from PinkPantheress and Lorde. Maybe a bit of Mayhem too – I am only a simple gay after all. But if you unfortunately spent too much time trying to convince yourself The Life of a Showgirl was good – here’s what we know about when Spotify Wrapped 2025 stopped counting streams and when the cut off might have been.

Here’s what we know about when Spotify Wrapped 2025 will cut off counting streams

Okay, so there was a really popular theory that Spotify Wrapped every year would stop counting your streams on October 31st. Th word on the street was that this was done to avoid the onslaught of Christmas music one might be partial to consume over the festive period. Some of us hammer Mariah Carey all 12 months of the year, but that’s between you and your God.

However, last year Spotify newsroom actually debunked the long standing theory that the cut off was on the 31st October. Apparently, the rumour is now that the cut off is actually mid November to the end of the month – but we’re unsure of the specific date. Basically, could happen any time from now and you’ve probably got about 10 days of hammering the streams to make sure your Wrapped is how you want it to be. Aka, stream Rosalía from tomorrow. It will be godly.

When does Wrapped drop? 

Spotify Wrapped cut off might be hard to predict now we know its counting streams past October 31st, but guessing when Wrapped 2025 might drop is a bit easier. Last year it released on December 4th, so we’re less than a month away if the company uses the same sort of date. Prior to that, it was on November 29th. I’d personally guess the start of December is more accurate. Not long to go!

Harrison Brocklehurst | Trends
Haunted Fanta Factory

Theme parks to Fanta Factory: The wildest scary attractions all over your TikTok explained

Harrison Brocklehurst

I’m traumatised x

Edinburgh mum graduates at 53 years old after putting degree on hold for decades

Hugo Donnelly

‘To each and every individual who wonders whether to pursue their dream – I beg you, go for it. You won’t regret it!’

Cosy coats and knitted jumpers: Here’s the ultimate guide to an Exeter winter wardrobe

Emily Thackeray

Striking the balance between warm, practical, and effortlessly trendy

MAFS UK 2025 cast cocktails

MAFS UK 2025 cast members as cocktails because some of them are straight-up hard to swallow

Suchismita Ghosh

Some of them are so divisive

Sequins, sparkles and spookiness: Strictly Come Dance Society comes to King’s College London

Isabella Zbucki

The event raised over £2,900 for charity

£80M Bristol University Library set to open in 2026 paused indefinitely

Nia Sayer

The decision comes in light of huge financial pressure on universities

university of nottingham 48 courses russell group uni

Russell Group uni plans to axe a huge 48 courses that aren’t ‘financially viable’ enough

Claudia Cox

The uni won’t accept freshers for 15 subject areas

Love Is Blind’s Jordan finally reveals what his job is, and makes sly dig at Sparkle Meg’s

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He was so vague about it on the show

Glasgow students will protest against gender-based violence in ‘Fight for the Night’ march

Sophie McAulay

Hundreds are expected to march through Glasgow for the annual protest

One is secretly loaded, so here’s how rich the Celebrity Traitors finalists really are

Hebe Hancock

I can’t believe the difference

