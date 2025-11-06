Okay, here’s what we know about when Spotify stops counting streams for Wrapped 2025

5 hours ago

It’s actually surreal to say it but Spotify Wrapped is about ONE MONTH away. In four weeks time, we’ll all see the shameful data that this year was actually flop. No Brat summer to be had. The only redeemable big music moments of the year are unfortunately coming out now, with West End Girl by Lily Allen dominating my final days of stream counting and hopefully I’ve streamed it enough to qualify in my stats. That and Rosalía releasing what will be the album of the millennia come tomorrow. I’m being a bit harsh, the most streamed albums in Harrison HQ were Addison Rae’s iconic debut and some excellent work from PinkPantheress and Lorde. Maybe a bit of Mayhem too – I am only a simple gay after all. But if you unfortunately spent too much time trying to convince yourself The Life of a Showgirl was good – here’s what we know about when Spotify Wrapped 2025 stopped counting streams and when the cut off might have been.

Here’s what we know about when Spotify Wrapped 2025 will cut off counting streams

Okay, so there was a really popular theory that Spotify Wrapped every year would stop counting your streams on October 31st. Th word on the street was that this was done to avoid the onslaught of Christmas music one might be partial to consume over the festive period. Some of us hammer Mariah Carey all 12 months of the year, but that’s between you and your God.

However, last year Spotify newsroom actually debunked the long standing theory that the cut off was on the 31st October. Apparently, the rumour is now that the cut off is actually mid November to the end of the month – but we’re unsure of the specific date. Basically, could happen any time from now and you’ve probably got about 10 days of hammering the streams to make sure your Wrapped is how you want it to be. Aka, stream Rosalía from tomorrow. It will be godly.

When does Wrapped drop?

Spotify Wrapped cut off might be hard to predict now we know its counting streams past October 31st, but guessing when Wrapped 2025 might drop is a bit easier. Last year it released on December 4th, so we’re less than a month away if the company uses the same sort of date. Prior to that, it was on November 29th. I’d personally guess the start of December is more accurate. Not long to go!

