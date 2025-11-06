Spotify finally now gives you your weekly listening stats, so here’s how to find them on the app

30 mins ago

Spotify honestly really do keep us fed when it comes to new features, and the latest one is something I’ve been absolutely begging for for years. You often see the Apple Music users flexing the only thing they can flex – their gorgeous and aesthetically pleasing monthly stats – way before we get to own them all with the untouchable Spotify Wrapped. Well, now Spotify is launching a brand new feature where you can share your stats in a way that means you don’t have to wait for Wrapped to get them and it’s going to change everything. Here’s what the Spotify weekly listening stats are now they’ve launched and where you can find them.

How it works

We all know how much we love seeing what we’ve been listening to the most across the year when the big special Wrapped drops in our lap, but weekly listening stats is a new Spotify feature that lets us basically see what we’ve been hammering the most in the numbers and a breakdown of what are might want to listen to next.

According to the official blog, weekly listening stats on Spotify are “Available to Free and Premium users in more than 60 markets worldwide, this new feature shows your top artists and songs from the past four weeks, and it serves up playlists inspired by what you love or tracks you might want to queue up next. Each week, it also includes a special highlight that captures what makes your listening unique, whether it’s a milestone, a new discovery, or a fan moment.”

How to find yours

Like it says in the above graphic, to find your listening stats you just need to click your profile icon in the top left corner when you’re on the Spotify app. You should then see Listening stats to click on, and in there it will take you to the new feature. If you don’t see it yet, try and update your app because the feature is rolling out globally from today!

