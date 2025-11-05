Meet Rama Duwaji, Zohran Mamdani’s vibey wife and the First Lady of New York City

51 mins ago

Zohran Mamdani is celebrating a historic win today after clinching the election to be the mayor of New York City – and celebrating alongside him is his wife Rama Duwaji. She’s all over social media today because she’s by far and large the coolest woman in politics right now, and everyone’s obsessed with her. Not only is she potentially the first person in big world politics I’ve ever seen actually wear very cool clothes and post actually vibey pics on Instagram, she’s also a hugely talented artist and has an impressive career. Here’s everything you need to know about Rama Duwaji, the wife of Zohran Mamdani and our new First Lady of New York City. Saying that as I write from Manchester, England. She’s still my First Lady. End of.

Who is Rama Duwaji?





Rama Duwaji is from Texas, and both her parents are Syrian Muslims from Damascus. She was born in Houston but her parents move to Dubai and she spent much of her childhood moving around the Persian Gulf – where she was a keen drawer and her love of art began. She moved back to the states when she studied in Virginia, studying communication arts. She did some time back in Dubai before moving to New York City in 2021 where she did a masters.

She’s 28 years old.

What kind of art does she create?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RAMA DUWAJI (@ramaduwaji)

Rama Duwaji is an illustrator and animator. Most of the work she’s made in her life is focussed around Arab culture and specifically fighting for social justice and women’s rights in the Middle East. She’s also well known for the work she’s created around the Gaza genocide since 2023. You can find her work published in major publications like The Washington Post and The New York Times. You might have seen her work on the BBC also, or in the Tate Modern – and she’s also created work for Spotify and Apple. Booked and busy.

Her relationship with Zohran Mamdani

In a very iconic move that led to her becoming his wife, Rama Duwaji met Zohran Mamdani on Hinge in 2021. Very wholesome. She’s posted a bit about their relationship on Instagram, a particularly cute one is a set of Photo Booth images of the pair where she captioned it “couldn’t possibly be prouder”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RAMA DUWAJI (@ramaduwaji)

They got engaged in October 2024. The pair had a private nikah ceremony two months later, and formally got married in February of 2025. They also then had a ceremony in Uganda, where Mamdani was born, in July of this year.

Whilst Rama was quite behind the scenes for Mamdani’s historic campaign to be the Democratic mayor of New York City, she was said to be absolutely integral behind the scenes at helping.

