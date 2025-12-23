The Tab
‘I could use a joint’: Tylor Chase speaks out for the first time in new hard-to-read interview

‘I’m thinking that I would like to go see my dad’

Former child star Tylor Chase, who is currently homeless in California, has spoken out for the first time after videos of him went viral on Twitter and TikTok.

The saga began in September when a TikTok creator found and helped Tylor in the Riverside area of California. She gave him clean clothes, food, and a wash, and even set up a GoFundMe to help him along his recovery journey. At the time, his mother asked that the fundraising page be axed because he needed medical attention, not money to spend on drugs.

After new videos began circulating this week, the MailOnline seemingly tracked Tylor down to ask him some questions. Beyond the videos, this is the first time Tylor has spoken out about his homelessness.

When the publication found Tylor, he was allegedly digging around in dirt behind a convenience store in Riverside. He was looking worse for wear, by all accounts, but was thrilled by the stack of Christmas cards he had seemingly found.

He said: “They’re very beautiful. I just like to cherish the idea of them, I would say. I get excited, festive, merry spirit. It seems like it is time to celebrate pretty soon.”

Tylor was unable to talk about his recent life, which included numerous arrests in 2025, but his face “lit up” when they asked him about his TV show, Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide.

“You heard about Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide? We started in 2004 and went to the third season in 2007. After that we had a wrap party, the festivities, like a happy holiday,” he added.

Tylor Chase also spoke about his homelessness

While the MailOnline did describe the former child star as “dishevelled” and “grimacing and gurning”, it noted how he was “upbeat” through the conversations.

Addressing his homelessness, Tylor Chase said: “It’s not really like that, I have friends and family. I stay around here locally. My mom is here. I have a lot of good people helping me. It’s not too shabby. A lot of people help out. It goes a long way. I have family and friends, and the housing shelter assistance program. There’s graceful charity from the grace of God’s family people. That’s a pretty chill aspect of it all. It’s a true privilege, obviously.”

When the reporters offered him food, Tyler asked for cannabis instead, but he’s considering moving back to Georgia to be with his dad.

“I’m not really active homeless at this time, I’m thinking that I would like to go see my dad, relatively shortly, in the state of Georgia,” he added. “I have the whole setup to stay out there, a room out there hopefully… Probably a housing assistance program in Georgia most likely.”

