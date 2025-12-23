Police share telling insight on homeless ex-Nickelodeon actor Tylor Chase as mum speaks out

5 hours ago

Tylor Chase, an ex-Nickelodeon actor, has been causing concern as videos of him living on the streets in LA have gone viral, and now the police have shared a shocking statement.

The 36-year-old is best known for his role as Martin Qwerly in Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide. In September, TikToker LetHallAli brought attention to his current situation by sharing videos of Tylor living on the streets. She set up a GoFundMe to raise money for the actor, but it was closed abruptly at the request of Tylor’s mum.

Now, LA police have said they’re aware of Tylor’s situation and have given some more insight into the help that they have offered him.

TMZ spoke with Ryan Railsback, the Public Information Officer for the Riverside Police Department. He revealed that the police are well aware of Tylor’s situation and are in regular contact with him. The Riverside Police Department, located where Tylor is often seen, has an outreach division specifically for helping vulnerable people who don’t have a home. They offer temporary housing, as well as rehabilitation services like drug and alcohol treatment and counselling.

The police representative told TMZ that they check in with him around once a week and have offered him help multiple times, but he repeatedly declines police help. Despite this, they were clear that Tylor has always been “cooperative” and “cordial” with the police.

Former Nickelodeon child stars are having a rough one pic.twitter.com/qN95SrxOmJ — 𓅃 (@FalconryFinance) December 21, 2025

Ryan made it clear the police aren’t aware of how long Tylor has been homeless, and they don’t have direct contact with his family.

Tylor’s Ned’s Declassified co-stars are aware of his current living situation. Back in September, Devon, Lindsay Shaw and Daniel Lee Curtis spoke on their podcast Ned’s Declassified Podcast Survival Guide about the GoFundMe campaign by LetHallAli. Daniel Lee Curtis, who played Cookie, also went to see Tylor personally and promised he would help him as much as he could.

Most recently, Devon Werkheiser has spoken up about Tylor’s situation and said giving money isn’t an adequate solution.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.