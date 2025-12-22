The Tab

Homeless Nickelodeon actor Tylor Chase’s heartbreaking poetry resurfaces after viral videos

‘I’m chained now to my bedroom by the gravity of bipolar’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Videos of ex-Nickelodeon actor Tylor Chase on the streets of Los Angeles have recently gone viral, and now his old YouTube channel, before he was homeless, is resurfacing.

Tylor Chase was an actor in the 2003 Nickelodeon show Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide. He played the recurring side character Martin Qwerly, as well as a small role in the hit show Everybody Hates Chris. But recent videos have revealed that the actor is now living on the streets of Los Angeles at 36.

Before he was homeless, Tylor had a YouTube channel with over 700 subscribers where he would share his poetry and fiction writing. His poetry mostly revolved around his mental health issues, including his struggle with bipolar disorder, which his mum has confirmed he has.

“I’m only just a person. A lowly being incapable of change. And I’m chained now to my bedroom by the gravity of bipolar,” one poem starts.

“If I were a sailor, or a pirate for that matter, then surely, well of course there is a seldom moment of a peaceful wave. I still look to the cloudy, dark, abandoned and blackened sky as the peaceful waters convert back to wicked, retched waves of destruction. Basically, I have had a hard time in life.  I know that I can make it better.”

He continued: “But right now I’m a magician who has misplaced his top hat and rabbit. No one comes to my shows anymore. I am a leaf in a running gutter, with the inevitable fate of ending up in a drain. The season blots out the vivid dream of orange and yellow despair. Alas, I’m only a sailor, on a sinking boat, ruptured by the onslaught of pirates. Perhaps I didn’t want to be a sailor anymore anyway.”

The video was shared by TikToker LetHallAli, who created a GoFundMe for Tylor.

“His poetry is so beautifully written as well! he truly has a poetic soul,” one comment said.

Tylor’s last video was uploaded four years ago, in October 2021. It’s unclear how long he’s been homeless.

