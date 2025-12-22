The Tab
James Ransone

‘We are forever’: James Ransone’s wife reacts to actor’s suicide in devastating message

James was in The Wire, It Chapter Two, and so many other big blockbusters

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

James Ransone, an actor best known for films like IT, The Black Phone, and the iconic TV series The Wire, tragically died by suicide last week.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, the actor died by suicide on Friday, December 19, but few other details have been revealed. His place of death was simply listed as “a shed”, according to the MailOnline.

After attending the School of Visual Arts in New York City, James got his big break in Law & Order and The American Astronaut in 2001. His body of acting work was extensive, but without a doubt, he was most known for portraying Ziggy Sobotka in The Wire. In more recent years, he starred in a number of Hollywood horror blockbusters, such as It Chapter Two, The Black Phone, and What We Found. His final role was in The Black Phone 2, which was released earlier this year.

Many notable Hollywood names shared their condolences after the news broke, with The Wire’s Wendell Pierce penning on Twitter: “Sorry I couldn’t be there for you, brother. Rest in Peace, James Ransone.”

“In loving memory of James Ransone,” HBO wrote alongside a picture.

James Ransone’s wife has now spoken out

James Ransone is survived by his wife, Jamie McPhee, and kids, Jack, six, and Violet, four. Jamie has now spoken out in an emotional Instagram post.

Most Read

Luca and Grace

Uh-oh, Luca and Grace are getting massively called out for attending controversial celeb wedding

tylor chase ned's declassified school survival guide/homeless, ex-nickelodeon

From Nickelodeon actor to homeless: What happened to Ned’s Declassified actor Tylor Chase?

Braxton

Oh god: Another gay OnlyFans bro is doing a new (and very extreme) Bonnie Blue stunt

Sharing a picture on Instagram, which showed Jamie when she was pregnant with James’ hand on her stomach, she wrote: “I told you I have loved you 1000 times before and I know I will love you again. You told me – I need to be more like you and you need to be more like me – and you were so right. Thank you for giving me the greatest gifts – you, Jack and Violet. We are forever.”

She has also been resharing condolence messages on her Instagram stories alongside photographs of her late husband.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Jamie and the kids, and it’s already raised just under $60k.

“His wife, Jamie, known by her friends as Skipper, and their children, Jack and Violet, were the center of his world. They loved him infinitely, and he loved them just as fiercely in return. Their bond was deep, joyful, and unmistakable to anyone who witnessed it,” family friend Camille Garmendia wrote on the website.

Jamie

Credit: Jamie McPhee

“This fund has been created to support Jamie and the children as they navigate life after an unimaginable loss. Its purpose is simple: to give Jamie the space to focus fully on Jack and Violet, to care for them, protect their sense of security, and ensure they have a bright future—even without James’s light present in their everyday lives.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Jamie McPhee/HBO

More on: Celebrity Film Horror
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Read Next

Odessa A’zion from Marty Supreme’s huge transformation and name change is shocking everyone

Five new celebrity couples nobody saw coming in 2025, and everyone still can’t get over

Bosh-ed it: Inside Thomas Skinner’s chaotic beef with the BBC as he reportedly wants to sue

Latest
James Ransone

‘We are forever’: James Ransone’s wife reacts to actor’s suicide in devastating message

Kieran Galpin

James was in The Wire, It Chapter Two, and so many other big blockbusters

They’re all coupling up, so here are all the MAFS UK 2025 cast who’re in new relationships

Hayley Soen

Hard launches are dropping all over the place

‘Horrifying’ SNL Home Alone sketch with Ariana Grande gets backlash for being too ‘dark’

Ellissa Bain

It’s so graphic

Bonnie Blue challenge stunt

She’ll never stop! Bonnie Blue is already sharing behind the scenes from a new vile group stunt

Hayley Soen

She’s been sharing videos with huge groups of men

december 10 member nicolas on tv for the voice and eurovision

The many, many times Nicolas from December 10 was on TV before Simon Cowell: The Next Act

Claudia Cox

He competed in Eurovision?!

Gay

Inside the Straight Acting Brotherhood, an exclusive members’ club that’s definitely NOT GAY

Kieran Galpin

Paying THOUSANDS for internalised homophobia is wild

Odessa A’zion from Marty Supreme’s huge transformation and name change is shocking everyone

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She used to look so different

Five new celebrity couples nobody saw coming in 2025, and everyone still can’t get over

Ellissa Bain

What a crazy year

Here are six reasons why you should add joining The Cardiff Tab to your 2026 resolutions

Hawra Ghor

New year, New journalist

Nottingham University bosses warned cost-cutting plans will create ‘serious risk’

Ellamaria Viscomi

The university recently announced the sale of its barely opened Castle Meadow Campus

James Ransone

‘We are forever’: James Ransone’s wife reacts to actor’s suicide in devastating message

Kieran Galpin

James was in The Wire, It Chapter Two, and so many other big blockbusters

They’re all coupling up, so here are all the MAFS UK 2025 cast who’re in new relationships

Hayley Soen

Hard launches are dropping all over the place

‘Horrifying’ SNL Home Alone sketch with Ariana Grande gets backlash for being too ‘dark’

Ellissa Bain

It’s so graphic

Bonnie Blue challenge stunt

She’ll never stop! Bonnie Blue is already sharing behind the scenes from a new vile group stunt

Hayley Soen

She’s been sharing videos with huge groups of men

december 10 member nicolas on tv for the voice and eurovision

The many, many times Nicolas from December 10 was on TV before Simon Cowell: The Next Act

Claudia Cox

He competed in Eurovision?!

Gay

Inside the Straight Acting Brotherhood, an exclusive members’ club that’s definitely NOT GAY

Kieran Galpin

Paying THOUSANDS for internalised homophobia is wild

Odessa A’zion from Marty Supreme’s huge transformation and name change is shocking everyone

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She used to look so different

Five new celebrity couples nobody saw coming in 2025, and everyone still can’t get over

Ellissa Bain

What a crazy year

Here are six reasons why you should add joining The Cardiff Tab to your 2026 resolutions

Hawra Ghor

New year, New journalist

Nottingham University bosses warned cost-cutting plans will create ‘serious risk’

Ellamaria Viscomi

The university recently announced the sale of its barely opened Castle Meadow Campus