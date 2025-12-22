‘We are forever’: James Ransone’s wife reacts to actor’s suicide in devastating message

James was in The Wire, It Chapter Two, and so many other big blockbusters

James Ransone, an actor best known for films like IT, The Black Phone, and the iconic TV series The Wire, tragically died by suicide last week.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, the actor died by suicide on Friday, December 19, but few other details have been revealed. His place of death was simply listed as “a shed”, according to the MailOnline.

After attending the School of Visual Arts in New York City, James got his big break in Law & Order and The American Astronaut in 2001. His body of acting work was extensive, but without a doubt, he was most known for portraying Ziggy Sobotka in The Wire. In more recent years, he starred in a number of Hollywood horror blockbusters, such as It Chapter Two, The Black Phone, and What We Found. His final role was in The Black Phone 2, which was released earlier this year.

Many notable Hollywood names shared their condolences after the news broke, with The Wire’s Wendell Pierce penning on Twitter: “Sorry I couldn’t be there for you, brother. Rest in Peace, James Ransone.”

“In loving memory of James Ransone,” HBO wrote alongside a picture.

In loving memory of James Ransone. pic.twitter.com/7CKjnAnrCD — HBO (@HBO) December 21, 2025

James Ransone’s wife has now spoken out

James Ransone is survived by his wife, Jamie McPhee, and kids, Jack, six, and Violet, four. Jamie has now spoken out in an emotional Instagram post.

Sharing a picture on Instagram, which showed Jamie when she was pregnant with James’ hand on her stomach, she wrote: “I told you I have loved you 1000 times before and I know I will love you again. You told me – I need to be more like you and you need to be more like me – and you were so right. Thank you for giving me the greatest gifts – you, Jack and Violet. We are forever.”

Sorry I couldn’t be there for you , brother. Rest in Peace James Ransone pic.twitter.com/Xt384kbWJJ — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) December 22, 2025

She has also been resharing condolence messages on her Instagram stories alongside photographs of her late husband.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Jamie and the kids, and it’s already raised just under $60k.

“His wife, Jamie, known by her friends as Skipper, and their children, Jack and Violet, were the center of his world. They loved him infinitely, and he loved them just as fiercely in return. Their bond was deep, joyful, and unmistakable to anyone who witnessed it,” family friend Camille Garmendia wrote on the website.

“This fund has been created to support Jamie and the children as they navigate life after an unimaginable loss. Its purpose is simple: to give Jamie the space to focus fully on Jack and Violet, to care for them, protect their sense of security, and ensure they have a bright future—even without James’s light present in their everyday lives.”

Featured image credit: Jamie McPhee/HBO