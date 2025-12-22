The Tab

Odessa A’zion from Marty Supreme’s huge transformation and name change is shocking everyone

She used to look so different

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Odessa A’Zion is everywhere right now thanks to I Love LA, and Marty Supreme, but old pictures of her are now going viral on X, showing her massive transformation.

Her real name isn’t actually Odessa A’Zion

The 25-year-old actress has appeared in many films and TV shows over the past few years, but 2025 has definitely been her biggest year yet. Odessa was in I Love LA, Marty Supreme, Until Dawn, Pools, and She Rides Shotgun, all this year. But before 2019, Odessa used her real name in film credits – Odessa Aldon. Her full name is Odessa Zion Segall Adlon, and she has a German dad and an American mum.

She used to look quite different

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by OD (@odessaazion)

Old pictures of Odessa A’Zion have been all over X, and people can’t stop talking about how different she looks now. Before her recent transformation, Odessa had straight blonde hair and was much paler.

“The way she’s successfully become racially ambious,” one tweet said.

“She’s definitely going for an ethnically ambigious look,”  said another

But many people have been defending Odessa and pointing out that her transformation complements her features.

“Or just like plenty of people, she wants the opposite of what she’s got. Lots of blondes want to be brunettes, lots of girls with straight hair want curls,” said one person.

Another added: “It makes her features pop, and she’ll stand out more in castings. Hope this helps!”

Odessa has been getting a lot of hype for her performance as Rachel in Marty Supreme, which comes out on Christmas Day. She spoke with the Los Angeles Times about her feelings toward the role.

“I felt like I knew her really well – what she was going through, what she’s been through. Not that I’m as manipulative and calculated, but I can really see her. She’s someone that I’ve always wanted to be able to play and explore. If somebody was going to talk down to me, I’m not going to say, ‘Don’t f*cking talk to me like that, you piece of sh*t!’ I don’t do that confrontational sh*t. I’m a defuser. But Rachel’s a hard-headed go-getter. I really admire her, I feel like I have that in me, but in a different way.”

Michael Jackson’s bodyguard speaks out on *that* picture from the Epstein files

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He claims he was there when the photo was taken

James Ransone

‘We are forever’: James Ransone’s wife reacts to actor’s suicide in devastating message

Kieran Galpin

James was in The Wire, It Chapter Two, and so many other big blockbusters

They’re all coupling up, so here are all the MAFS UK 2025 cast who’re in new relationships

Hayley Soen

Hard launches are dropping all over the place

‘Horrifying’ SNL Home Alone sketch with Ariana Grande gets backlash for being too ‘dark’

Ellissa Bain

It’s so graphic

Bonnie Blue challenge stunt

She’ll never stop! Bonnie Blue is already sharing behind the scenes from a new vile group stunt

Hayley Soen

She’s been sharing videos with huge groups of men

december 10 member nicolas on tv for the voice and eurovision

The many, many times Nicolas from December 10 was on TV before Simon Cowell: The Next Act

Claudia Cox

He competed in Eurovision?!

Gay

Inside the Straight Acting Brotherhood, an exclusive members’ club that’s definitely NOT GAY

Kieran Galpin

Paying THOUSANDS for internalised homophobia is wild

Odessa A’zion from Marty Supreme’s huge transformation and name change is shocking everyone

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She used to look so different

Five new celebrity couples nobody saw coming in 2025, and everyone still can’t get over

Ellissa Bain

What a crazy year

Here are six reasons why you should add joining The Cardiff Tab to your 2026 resolutions

Hawra Ghor

New year, New journalist

