Timothée Chalamet dragged for ‘extreme’ step he took to get into Marty Supreme role

Timothée Chalamet is getting dragged for his method acting choices while filming Marty Supreme, and now the interview is wiped from the internet.

The actor’s upcoming film, Marty Supreme, tells the true story of Marty Reisman, a table-tennis legend, and his rise to fame. Timothée has been preparing for this biopic for the past seven years, obsessively taking ping pong tables with him on every set he filmed on, including the Dune films.

In an interview with Margaret Gardiner, Timothée shared his unique method to help him get into character for the film.

“I’m wearing contacts in the film to mess up my vision… so that I could put real glasses on to correct my vision,” he said.

“Which, from an actor’s perspective, makes you more impaired, but from an audience perspective, gives me these little beady eyes.”

He continued: “But that perspective also enhances it. It got me into the world of Marty Reisman, who’s living sort of a life of impairment. At risk of being pretentious, it’s like if you gave an artist three colours instead of nine and said-”

“Do a rainbow,” Margaret responded, to which Timothée agreed.

The interview clip was posted on a bunch of film-related X and Instagram accounts yesterday, and immediately got dragged. People were pointing out how strange it is to purposely harm your eyesight just to play a character in a film.

“Mind you, he could’ve just *acted* like he couldn’t see and we would never have known the difference,” said one reply.

“This over-the-top method-acting sh*t to win an Oscar is so 2012,” said another.

Timothée has been really open about how he plans to be “one of the greats” in his acting career.

“I know people don’t usually talk like that, but I want to be one of the greats … I’m as inspired by Daniel Day-Lewis, Marlon Brando and Viola Davis as I am by Michael Jordan, Michael Phelps, and I want to be up there,” he said at the 2025 Golden Globe awards. “So, I’m deeply grateful.”

