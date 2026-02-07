4 hours ago

Going long distance can make or break a relationship. But Manchester Piccadilly station always has you covered.

With Valentine’s Day almost upon us, those in long distance relationshops may be feeling the separation more than ever. If you’ve been going through long distance at uni or are just starting it, here’s our top tips for how to make a long lasting relationship.

Know when you’re next seeing each other

Having a little something to look forward to together, whether that’s a pub trip to the Friendship Inn or a night in, will make all the difference!

Spontaneous visits are elite

You’d get familiar with Manchester Picadilly now. The train is the best place to bang out an essay, take a cheeky nap, or stare dramatically out of the window – so make the most of the beautiful scenes of the northern countryside.

Go on weekends away

The Peak District is only a two hour train ride away, so spend an evening hiking and see the sights together. Nobody ever said no to a little romantic getaway.

Communication is key

As cringey as it sounds this is now going to be the backbone of your relationship. Texts, calls, FaceTimes, anything you can think of to stay in touch. Equally, it’s just as important to be flexible. Call as much as you can but don’t obsess over their location on Snap Maps or when they were last active. Protect your inner peace.

Don’t treat uni as something to ‘get through’

You’re paying a whopping nine grand a year for a reason, so take advantage of all the opportunities that UoM gives you. Go to that rubbish flat party and grab those 3 for £8 New Zealand Wines. Your life doesn’t go on pause when they’re not there.

Life updates

Keep them updated with your day, even if it’s just what sandwich you got from Ali G or what music 256 played last night! The little things matter more than you think .

In all seriousness, every relationship is different, so you’ll figure out what works for yours. Learn to protect your peace, listen to your gut and know that if it’s meant to be – it will be.